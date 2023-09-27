“Justin Fields Has Been Set Up To Fail”: Colin Cowherd Drops Truth Bomb on Chicago Bears Amidst Early Failures

Justin Fields is facing criticism from various quarters following his disappointing 0-3 start to the season. While many attribute his team Chicago Bears’ struggles to Fields’ lackluster performances, NFL analyst Colin Cowherd has added another dimensions to the critique.

During the most recent episode of ‘The Herd’, Colin Cowherd pointed out that the Bears may be unintentionally undermining Justin Fields’ chances for success. His opinion was particularly based on the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Cowherd minced no words about his criticism of the Bears’ neglect towards their QB1.

Colin Cowherd Makes His Stance Clear on Justin Fields

Colin Cowherd expressed his belief that Justin Fields is being set up to fail within Chicago Bears on ‘The Herd’. He highlighted Bears’ history of mismanagement, noting that they haven’t been well run. Cowherd added, “The Bears have not been well-run in a long long time. Justin Fields has been set up to fail. In Chicago, he doesn’t have players around him. He’s not developed into a very good pocket thrower so he was set up to fail.”

Adding more to the context, Cowherd mentioned Fields’ time at Ohio State college football. Per his assessment, Justin Fields supported his teammates, who depended on his athleticism. However, there are added challenges for the young quarterbacks at the Chicago Bears.

“Chicago makes it tough on young quarterbacks. It’s a defensive coach and a defensive culture. I don’t know the last time they had a great o-line,” Colin added.

Justin Fields Hinted at Coaching Challenges Amid Bears’ Struggles

Justin Fields’ recent comments seem to align with Colin Cowherd’s concerns about the coaching situation at the Chicago Bears. Fields hinted that the coaching quality might be a factor in the challenges he faces as a QB for the Bears. Fields spoke to the media after their second loss in the season, saying,

“You know, could be coaching, I think. At the end of the day, they are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes,” he said.

However, Justin later clarified that his comments were not directed at any particular coach. Fields has shown a completion percentage of 60.6 on his passing attempts which doesn’t appear to be promising at this point. The Bears are in desperate need of a change, especially after they suffered 13 consecutive losses since the last season along with the recent loss against Kansas City Chiefs.