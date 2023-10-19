“I’d Flank Like a Motherf****r”: Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce are Sure About Having Successful Rugby Stints

In a recent episode of “New Heights,” brothers Travis and Jason Kelce swapped stories about their father’s hilarious encounter with pop star Taylor Swift before venturing into an unexpected topic: Rugby. The Kelce brothers, known for their skills on the football field, opened up about the brutal beauty of Rugby that drives their passion for the sport.

Travis, visibly excited, talked about his father, Ed Kelce, and the time when he was seen chatting with Taylor Swift during the game against Broncos. However, the conversation then shifted towards Rugby. Known for its relentless physicality and confrontation, Rugby is a sport that excites the Kelce brothers.

Travis & Jason Kelce Reflect on Their Love for Rugby

In a candid discussion on their acclaimed New Heights podcast, the NFL stars opened up about the grueling nature of Rugby, expressing admiration and a certain eagerness for the sport. Travis sparked the conversation with a simple remark: “I think that’s where I kind of like it.” Jason chimed in, highlighting the brutal physicality of the sport: “You’re not wearing pads, so each hit is going to hurt a little bit more. You see those guys bleeding all the time.”

It was Travis’s enthusiastic interjection, “I want to go and watch a game right now; I f*****g love watching rugby,” that really charged the atmosphere. The brothers delved deeper, comparing the NFL’s intense collisions to the more visibly gruesome nature of rugby injuries.

Yet, it was Travis’s candid confession, “The tougher, they don’t wear pads, dude,” followed by a playful, “I’d flank like a motherf****r,” that hinted at a potential new avenue for the Kelces beyond the familiar touchdowns.

From NFL Stardom to Podcasting Success, the Kelce Brothers are Making it Count

The Kelce brothers are making waves in the digital space with their New Heights podcast. In just one year since its inception, this business has contributed a lot to their combined wealth, thanks to strategic offerings. In fact, Joe Pompliano credits the brothers’ talent and execution skills for their success.

With more than 3.5 million followers across social media platforms, New Heights stands out among player-driven podcasts. Not only does the unique content attract audiences, but it has allowed merchandise to sell out in a matter of weeks, further highlighting the Kelce-Midas touch.

The podcast’s perennial presence in the top 5 sports podcast categories highlights its immense appeal among today’s sports fans. Whether discussing potential Rugby stints or sharing personal stories, Travis and Jason Kelce are definitely reaching new heights, both on and off the field.