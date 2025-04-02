Will Campbell Arm Length Controversy: What Is It About & What Did the LSU Tigers OT Say in His Defense?

The buildup to the NFL Draft has always been a wild ride. One minute, you’re a Top 5 lock, and the next, people are scrutinizing every inch of your frame. That’s exactly what’s happening to LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who dominated the SEC for two years, swatting away defenders left and right. Yet, somehow, his arm length is the hottest discourse about his NFL Draft prospects. Yes, arm length.

The LSU Tigers offensive tackle’s Combine arm measurements came in at 32 and 5/8 inches—just shy of the so-called 34-inch “ideal” threshold for tackles. This sent draft analysts (cough cough, Mel Kiper Jr.) into a frenzy, questioning whether Campbell should even play left tackle in the NFL. It is arguably the toughest position, as it requires protecting the quarterback’s blind side.

But here’s where things get interesting: At LSU’s Pro Day, Campbell’s arms surprisingly measured 33 inches, a full 3/8 of an inch longer than his Combine result.

Not exactly monumental growth, but enough for some to wonder if the initial panic was overblown. Campbell certainly thinks so, which couldn’t be more evident when he opened up about how tired he is of the media scrutiny over his measurements.

“For two years, nobody had any measurements on me, and nobody said anything about my play. So now, all of a sudden, arm length decides if I’m a good player or not? I think it’s BS,” the future NFL star told the media.

Hilariously enough, Campbell didn’t hold himself back from taking a jab at draft analysts as well. He pointed out that actual NFL coaches don’t seem to care about this as much as armchair critics do. “Any decision-makers in the NFL, they don’t really care; it’s all people who don’t coach, and they don’t coach for a reason,” fired back the OT.

Campbell’s frustration makes sense, and his accolades drown out any speculation. He’s a two-time first-team All-SEC selection, a first-team All-American, and the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (awarded to the best lineman in the SEC).

Yet, his draft stock is suddenly being questioned over a fraction of an inch? That would disappoint any man on this planet, and Campbell certainly seemed that way during the press conference.

Mel Kiper Jr. insists Campbell will struggle at LT

The ESPN analyst continued arguing that Campbell’s short arms could make it difficult for him to succeed as a left tackle in the NFL. This is also the key reason why he believes the LSU OT should not be picked as a top-five prospect.

“I don’t think you can know for sure that Will Campbell is going to be an elite left tackle because he’s an outlier with that arm length that barely makes 33 (inches),” Kiper said on First Draft. “If it really does, at (picks) 9-10, I’m OK with Campbell… but five is awful high.”

If not tackle, where should Campbell play then? In Kiper’s eyes, there is a simple answer to this question: play guard, where arm length isn’t as critical.

“If the arm length had been 33 and change, I would’ve said, ‘OK, I can live with that.’ But you have to have perimeters… you have to be disciplined enough in your approach to say, ‘Hey, he just didn’t make the cut here.’”

While Kiper may not be convinced, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel definitely is. As confirmed in his recent presser, Vrabel sees Campbell as a starting-calibre left tackle and has no problem drafting him high. Given that the Patriots desperately need help on the offensive line, Campbell could be a perfect fit in Foxborough.

So, what does this all mean for Campbell? Despite the noise, he’s still considered one of the top offensive linemen in the draft, alongside Missouri’s Armand Membou. Campbell’s resume speaks for itself, and so does his response to the scrutiny.

So, the ball is now in the NFL teams’ court. Do they trust the tape that proves his talent or the one that measures body specs?