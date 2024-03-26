“It’s Gonna Be an Eli (Manning)”: Deion Sanders Drops Massive Statement About Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Picking Their NFL Homes

While the 2024 number 1 NFL Draft pick seems to have been done and dusted with Caleb Williams, it looks like we already have some clarity on how the 2025 Draft pick will shape up. It’s no secret that Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter will be two of the most sought-after players next year. However, what often happens is most of the “weak” teams get the first pick, thanks to draft dynamics.

Advertisement

A similar sentiment was raised by the media this year when Caleb Williams was first rumored to go with the Bears. While Williams settled with Chicago, Deion Sanders in his latest interview revealed that his boys, Sheduer and Travis, aren’t going to settle for any team below his expectations.

In a recent appearance at the Million Dollaz Worth of Game Podcast, Coach Sanders first predicted both his boys to get one of the top four spots in the draft. He predicted that one of Shedeur or Travis would be first and the other wouldn’t go behind four.

Advertisement

“Top four. Anywhere from one through four. One of them is gonna be one. And the latter one would not go be behind four.”

When asked about where he sees Sheduer and Travis end up playing for, Deion Sanders gave a surprisingly bold answer. He acknowledged that it’s subjective, but he has a set vision for where he wants his boys to play. He knows which cities he wants them to go to and he also knows which cities he doesn’t want them to go to. So if the teams in the latter category show up, coach Sanders warned them of getting an Eli pulled on them.

“Now, all of this is subjective because I know where I want them to go. There’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s gonna be an Eli [Manning],” coach Prime stated.

This open and strong stance by Sanders has shocked fans all across social media. After all, it’s been a long time since someone pulled an Eli.

Advertisement

When Eli Manning Rejected San Diego Chargers After Getting Drafted By Them

The 2004 Draft has been one of the most dramatic ones since the turn of the millennium. One of the biggest talking points of that year’s draft was how Eli Manning, his father Archie, and his entourage, strong-armed the San Diego Chargers in forcing a trade with the Jets, after they had drafted Eli as the overall number 1 pick. Back then, there was a strong notion that rookie QBs should avoid the Chargers.

Drew Brees and Ryan Leaf, before 2004 had tough seasons and considering the overall stature and performance of the team, the Chargers weren’t the desirable destination for a top prospect like Eli. He thus managed to use his leverage and forced a transfer to the Jets and the rest, as they say, is history. This is what Deion Sanders was referring to when he said he would pull an Eli.

However, times are different today. There is a reason no player has pulled this gutsy move since 2004. NFL teams have far more pull and money today than ever before. Moreover, there is no viable alternative to the NFL that can assure you the same monetary benefits and fame. You need to be a generational talent in a premium position to pull something off like this.

With both Sheduer and Travis having a year on their hands, Coach Sanders’ statements will certainly add more performance pressure on them. It will be interesting to see how this pans out as teams surely will expect something dramatic from these two players after this statement from Sanders.