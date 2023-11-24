Drew Brees Reveals How He Can Still Play Pickleball Despite His Right Arm Not Working

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to fans on the sidelines before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

NFL legend Drew Brees played 20 years in the league and his career passing yards and passing touchdowns are second only to Tom Brady. Brees hung up his cleats in 2021, but the 44-year-old QB revealed in a recent show that he would still be playing in the NFL if his right hand worked fine.

Advertisement

Despite not actively playing professional football, he recently promoted a Pickleball event alongside tennis legend John McEnroe. The former QB played alongside top pickleball pros in a Pickleball event organized by OWL Sport to showcase how quiet the OWL paddle technology is, which reduces the noise by 50 percent. In an interview, Brees discussed a new sport he has taken up and explained the reason behind his ability to play Pickleball while being unable to throw a ball.

ESPN Radio’s “Greeny” show invited Drew Brees, where the host inquired if any team had shown interest in him, attempting to lure him out of retirement. Brees retired from the NFL at 42 and he recalls there might have been a couple of teams who wanted him to make a comeback. However, the former Saints QB added a significant detail to this revelation,

Advertisement

“Look, I’ll let you in on a little fact. I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz9abb8PZKN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The former Super Bowl champion mentioned that he’s unable to throw with his right arm because it doesn’t function properly. When practicing in his backyard, he solely throws using his left hand. He clarified that while he can play Pickleball, which involves below-the-waist movements, anything above his shoulder poses difficulties for him.

The Long-Term Effects of Drew Brees’ 2005 Shoulder Injury

The former San Diego Chargers QB Drew Brees suffered a serious shoulder injury while playing against the Denver Broncos in 2005. This injury caused his shoulder to deteriorate over time and develop arthritis. He once again mentioned that he does not throw with his right arm, but if he could, he would still be in the NFL.

Advertisement

“It’s definitely a result of the injury that I suffered when I left San Diego, the dislocated right shoulder… That kind of put me on the fast track to a degenerative shoulder.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/The33rdTeamFB/status/1727394770971172993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Last year, Drew Brees told the Associated Press about the challenges he faced in his final season with the New Orleans Saints because of his physical condition. He said while he could perform well within shorter distances, throwing long passes became difficult for him. Additionally, he mentioned that if his arm hadn’t undergone extensive medical treatment, he would have continued playing until he was 45 years old, similar to Tom Brady.