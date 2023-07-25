Dwarfing Patrick Mahomes’ Famous Beer Chug, Jason Kelce Finished 30 oz of Beer in Seconds to Raise $380,000 for Autism Foundation

Jason Kelce, the iconic center of the Philadelphia Eagles, recently stole the spotlight at a celebrity bartending event by showcasing his impressive beer-chugging skills. The event, known as “Team 62,” saw Kelce effortlessly down a 30 oz beer in record time, surpassing even the famous on-stage beer chug by NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

While Patrick Mahomes’ on-stage beer chug received criticism and raised eyebrows, Jason Kelce’s beer-drinking prowess served a much greater purpose. At the “Team 62” celebrity bartending event, Kelce’s ability to down a 30 oz beer in super quick time not only entertained the fans but also helped raise a staggering $380,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Jason Kelce’s Beer-Chugging Spectacle Raises $380,000 for Autism Foundation

At the “Team 62” celebrity bartending event, Philadelphia Eagles’ superstar center, Jason Kelce, astounded the crowd by effortlessly chugging a 30 oz beer in a display of sheer talent and showmanship, as per TMZ. The event, held at the Ocean Drive bar in Sea Isle City, drew thousands of diehard fans, donning No. 62 jerseys, eager to witness Kelce’s legendary beer-drinking skills. The cover charge of $10, with all proceeds going to support the Eagles Autism Foundation, added to the excitement.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1674379776000159747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kelce’s beach bash, now in its third year, was a brainchild that blossomed into a philanthropic endeavor. As the unofficial mayor of Sea Isle City, Kelce’s connection with the community proved invaluable in transforming a casual stroll into a charitable event. Per Billy Penn, Kelce said,

“I think the Sea Isle community is very much into any excuse to party and have fun, You don’t have to talk me into a good time. It’s a good time, so everybody that’s been here before loves it. You get to be out and about with good people, with everyone looking to have fun.”

Ryan Hammond, executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, recalled how the idea materialized during a photo session with fans, ultimately leading to the creation of this remarkable fundraiser. He said, “Jason Kelce is a really good example that you can use your talents and turn them into fundraising dollars, And, for him, it’s chugging beer.”

The atmosphere was electric as rowdy revelers, armed with crisp $100 bills, eagerly awaited their turn to get autographs and interact with the football star. Fans, dressed in Kelce Mummer’s costumes and Eagles gear, demonstrated their unwavering support for both their beloved team and the cause close to Kelce’s heart. Donna Kelce, Jason’s mother, also made a memorable appearance, earning admiration from the crowd and turning the event into a heartfelt family affair.

Advertisement

During the event, Donna Kelce said, “I knew he would be good at whatever he did, He was just somebody who had his own small little business. He was a very focused individual.”

By the end of the night, the Eagles Autism Foundation had amassed an astonishing $380,000 in donations, marking a “record year” for the event, as proclaimed by Ryan Hammond.

Patrick Mahomes Faces Backlash After Beer Chugging Antics at Luke Combs Concert

During a recent Luke Combs concert in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, accompanied by his wife Brittany and friends, enjoyed the show from a skybox. However, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback couldn’t resist the urge to take center stage. Mahomes made a surprise appearance on stage, displaying his dance moves, singing along, and impressively chugging down a beer, much to the delight of some fans.

While Mahomes’ antics were cheered on by many, not everyone in the community was thrilled. Criticism arose, with some questioning whether such behavior was appropriate for a prominent sports figure and role model. One fan took to Twitter, stating, “Anyone who can suck beer down like that is most likely an alcoholic, teaching kids to do the same is not my idea of a role model.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bturner23/status/1667738063068381186?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Scooter1572/status/1668093221451227136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some expressed concerns about his actions and their potential influence on younger fans, questioning his suitability as a role model. Despite the criticism, Mahomes received unwavering support from his dedicated fan base, who continue to admire his on-field prowess and off-field charisma.