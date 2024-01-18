Does Travis and Jason Kelce Have a Third Brother Named Shawn?

The name Shawn Kelce has confused many fans after a comical video from CBS Sports. This made many curious if Travis and Jason Kelce do have a third brother who is out of the spotlight.

Both Jason and Travis are no strangers in the NFL world for their respective exploits on the field. The Chiefs TE has won two Super Bowls and has numerous records to his name, while the Eagles’ star center, who recently announced his plans to retire after 13 seasons, is an SB winner and has also earned All-Pro honors six times.

Contrary to rumors, there is no third Kelce brother. The speculation began when CBS rolled out a video featuring Shawn Kelce. The video is a fictional skit, imagining a scenario where there is a third Kelce brother who didn’t make it as a pro despite trying his hand at football in high school, consequently staying out of the limelight.

In February 2023, CBS collaborated with Donna Kelce, mother of Jason and Travis, to create a skit focused on the life of her firstborn. Shawn portrays an overlooked figure, living in the shadows of his brothers’ fame and success. In the skit, Donna Kelce even playfully asks Shawn to move out of her basement to add yet another layer of humor.

In this alternate universe, Shawn has his own podcast, Kelce Cast, which remains relatively unknown. People often come across it, presuming his brothers host it, adding an amusing twist to the story. Shawn claims that he loves his family but feels frustrated that his family cannot fully grasp how many challenges he faces in life. Shawn even asserts that he has always been the brains behind all the things his brothers say and do, including Jason’s famous parade costume.

The whole skit is somewhat inspired by the life of Arch Manning’s dad and Peyton and Eli’s elder brother, Cooper Manning.

Shawn, Elder Brother of Jason Kelce and Travis is Based on the Life of Cooper Manning

Shawn Kelce, who recently came to life through CBS Skit, played by Chris Hassel, might not exist in reality, but it’s loosely based on the life of someone who does, Cooper Manning. The Manning family, along with the Matthews family, stands as one of the greatest football legacies. But just like no one really knows Shawn, very few people in the NFL world know Cooper Manning, father of the Longhorns QB Arch Manning and older brother of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Like Shawn Kelce, Cooper, the eldest son of Archie Manning, did pursue a football career but faced an unfortunate twist of fate. As the eldest Manning, Cooper was the first to embrace the sport and showed promise after excelling in high school. He had already committed to playing ball as a wideout for Ole Miss, his father’s alma mater, only to be diagnosed with a spinal condition that forced him out of the game for good, as per the Tampa Bay Times. Cooper also has his own show, the Manning Hour, which is not as well known as the Manning Cast.

Nevertheless, Cooper is excelling in the quiet life and met his soulmate, Ellen Heidingfelfer, in the ’90s. They got hitched in 1999 and hoped for a life with the least amount of fanfare, as per People. They now have three children: May, Arch, and Heid.