“Eagles Didn’t Have to Do This”: Mina Kimes Reflects on Saquon Barkley’s Mammoth Contract Extension

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley is getting that bag. Having cemented himself as one of the best running backs to ever grace the gridiron by producing a record setting 2024 rushing performance, Barkley has once again etched his name into the history books. After the former New York Giant delivered a Lombardi Trophy to the city of Philadelphia, the Eagles have now ensured that his good deed will not go unawarded.

The Eagles have offered the star RB a massive $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest paid running back in NFL history. Considering that he was able to produce 2,504 rushing yards throughout the regular and postseason, the Eagles’ decision seems like a bit of a no-brainer. The deal includes $36 million guaranteed and up to $15 million in incentives, positioning Barkley as the first running back to earn over $20 million per year.

On the most recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, the esteemed NFL Network personality gave her reaction to the market shifting deal. In noting that the “Eagles didn’t have to do this,” Adams hinted that other teams should take note of Philadelphia’s proactive approach toward contract dealings.

“I don’t know NFL teams… Maybe get ahead of stuff. He signed his deal a year ago, this didn’t have to happen… Culture matters. They decide to reward him, what a thought. Pay him what he’s worth, what a thought. Make him happy, satisfy him, keep him happy, have no drama.”

With the prevailing sentiment being “He deserves this,” Howie Roseman and the rest of the Eagles’ front office continue their monumental run that began at the conclusion of the 2023 regular season.

NFL Insider reacts to Barkley’s deal

While there’s no arguing as to whether or not Barkley deserved the extension, the league’s flagship correspondent, Adam Schefter, believes that the numbers involved will in fact cause a shift in the overall state of the running back market. Highlighting the ever-increasing figures and draft stocks surrounding the league’s current and future backs, Schefter highlighted that

“Listen, I think for the first time we’ve begun to see running backs be paid and I think the value of running backs has begun to be reestablished in the draft where we’ve seen running backs now get drafted higher than in other years. Remember there were some years where we didn’t see running backs go high. Now all of a sudden, we’ve seen Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs go in the same draft.”

Hinting at the old adage of what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, Schefter’s comments point to a resurgence at the running back position. Just a few years ago, the Giants were issuing a franchise tag to Barkley and the general consensus across the league was that teams should be apprehensive about spending big dollars on such a volatile position.

Now, it appears as if the running backs have finally punched back, with Barkley leading the way. The NFL’s premiere rusher will continue to enjoy the spoils of his 2024 conquest this offseason prior to turning his attention towards the 2025 regular season, where the Eagles will hope to defend their newly minted world championship.