Lamar Jackson, ‘The Most Dangerous Man of All Football’, Will Win MVP This Season, Reckons Analyst Bart Scott

Lamar Jackson is setting the stage for another spectacular season. Apart from fans, the Baltimore Ravens QB has convinced ESPN analyst Bart Scott as well that he’ll win the MVP title for the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens are gearing for a shot at Super Bowl glory, and Jackson’s electrifying skills along with the team’s revamped offense are aligning for a thrilling campaign.

In a recent segment of ‘First Take’, Bart Scott didn’t hold back his enthusiasm for Jackson’s shot at the MVP crown. Scott’s sentiments mirror those of Ravens fans who are eagerly waiting for a MVP-worth performance from Lamar Jackson. Scoot even stated that he believes that Jackson can very easily emulate and even surpass Jalen Hurts’ heroics from the previous season.

Lamar Jackson Picked for MVP Win by ESPN Analyst Bart Scott

ESPN analyst Bart Scott recently made a bold prediction by proclaiming Lamar Jackson’s potential MVP win this season. If that happens, it won’t be something new for the Ravens superstar. He won the MVP crown unanimously back in 2019. However, this time, Scott thinks that Lamar has more chances of grabbing the Lombardi as the Ravens’ offense looks absolutely stacked with top notch stars. Scott thinks that this would give Lamar the firepower that he needs. His exact words were,

“I believe that when you think about it, like you know I think the voters are going to want to see somebody new and somebody that’s a breath of fresh air. I think it’s going to be Lamar Jackson.”

Bart continued with how this would be the first time that Lamar would possess all the weapons he needs in his arsenal. He said, “It’s going to be crazy because now he has space vertically and horizontally because he has vertical threats in Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews. You have Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman.”

Bart further continued, “Lamar Jackson is going to run the football, so now he’s going to be like Michael Vick where it’s going to be, they’re covered they’re covered. And guys are doubling and receivers down the field and you’re going to give Lamar Jackson, the most dangerous man of all football, that much space to just run.”

Scott believes that Jackson will unleash in both designed and improvised runs. Moreover, fans also believe that Lamar will make the most of his upgraded arsenal and will capitalize on his unique dual-threat abilities to make a serious run for the MVP title.

Can the Baltimore Ravens Depend on Their Defense?

During his insightful analysis of ESPN’s ‘First Take’, Bart Scott was not all flowers and roses for the Baltimore Ravens. Even though he predicted that Lamar Jackson will be crowned MVP, Scott expressed significant concern over the Ravens’ defense. His candid take on the defense issue sheds light on what can be called a potential obstacle in Ravens’ journey to Super Bowl victory. Bart said,

“My biggest concern, if they don’t go to the AFC Championship, isn’t this Ravens offense. It’s just Ravens defense, right for the first time they don’t have a (sure shot) Hall of Famer pass rusher.”

Scott was talking about the defense issue that the Ravens may face deep into the business end of the season. Scott explained, “I thought it was a mistake. They didn’t bring back Marcus Peters. So I think if they fall short, it’s not going to be because Lamar Jackson doesn’t have an MVP caliber year, it is because the Baltimore Ravens defense isn’t what it’s been in past years.”

The comprehensive analysis by Bart Scott touched upon both – the MVP prospect for Lamar Jackson and the defense problems of the Baltimore Ravens. It has provided fans with a trailer on what to expect from the team in the upcoming season.