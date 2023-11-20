Eagles Make Big Offensive Change Ruling Out Dallas Goedert Against Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) walks off the field after injuring his forearm against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s crucial victory against the Cowboys came with a cost. The Eagles faced a big blow after losing their starting TE Dallas Goedert due to a forearm fracture. However, after a bye week, the Eagles came up with a big offensive change ruling out Goedert ahead of their matchup against the Chiefs.

The Eagles vs Chiefs matchup will be an interesting watch since it will not just be a Super Bowl rematch. Still, it will also get to see the Kelce brothers going up against each other with the Kelce family possibly meeting Taylor Swift’s family in the Arrowhead Stadium.

Tay-Tay plans to bring her parents Andrea and Scott Swift to Arrowhead Stadium to watch her man Travis play the high-flying Eagles. Taylor has already met Kelce’s parents Donna and Ed. Chiefs TE spent his bye week down in Argentina where he met Taylor’s father Scott at her concert as reported by E News. The two were enjoying each other’s company.

Eagles Will Be Without their TE Dallas Goedert

The Eagles TE Goedert has been ruled out of the Chiefs game with a fractured forearm. With Dallas out for the foreseeable future, Nick Sirinni faces a tough question on how and with whom to replace the output of the former South Dakota State man. About replacing Goedert, Sirianni said-

“Anytime you lose a player of Dallas Goedert’s capabilities, you have to compensate. It’s never just one guy’s responsibility to take all the brunt of that work. It will be by committee. We just don’t have another guy like Dallas Goedert sitting around.”

While they might not have any guy to replace him, the Eagles certainly have players coming back from injury. They have activated OL Cam Jurgens from injury reserve and tight end Grant Calcaterra is coming back from a concussion according to philadelphiaeagles.com. The team does have tight ends Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Albert Okwuegbunam to step into his coveted role. There are also rumors that the Philly side could replace Dallas with veteran WR Julio Jones, whom they signed last month.

Eagles are currently flying high and are 8-1 this season. Despite not being their offensively best this season, the Chiefs are 7-2 and still the team to beat in the NFL. It will be Sirianni’s men’s true test of mettle. While Jason Kelce has said that he is not motivated by revenge for the loss in last year’s ultimate game, the same cannot be said about other players on the team. Besides the Philly side has never beaten their old coach Andy Reid.

While Kansas’ defense has been delivering them wins and has stopped high-powered offenses like that of the Dolphins, no one has been able to stop the Eagles’ ‘Tush push’. They have tired out their opponents. The Eagles are flying high and look like a team that we can see playing at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. Can the Chiefs become the team to clip the wings of these soaring Eagles?