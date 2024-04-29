Kansas City Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Clarifies Who’s Running the NFL Draft for the Back to Back Champs

When Clark Hunt hired both Andy Reid and Brett Veach, he knew what he was doing. While Andy has transformed the underachieving franchise into a powerhouse on the field, Brett Veach did a similar job off it by being one of the best General Managers in the league.

It seems the two of them will continue to do so as Kansas City has extended their contracts. Even though Veach came up under Reid, and has been influenced by him. Clark Hunt in a recent presser pointed out that Brett has since thrived and cultivated his own way of thinking. The draft process comes under Veach’s purview as he is the one who pulls the strings, though the process is still dependent upon a harmonious alliance between him and Reid. He said,

” Well, delighted to be able to announce that we extended not only Andy but Brett Veach and Mark Donovan. The three of them have done a tremendous job, leading the organization during their tenure with us. Veach is someone who has matured a lot in the role. He was somebody who really came up in the business under Andy. I would say, he is much more independent in his thinking at this standpoint. The draft is his process and his staff’s. Certainly, there is a collaboration that happens between the GM and HC but Brett’s the guy that is running the show.”

The system has been successful. Veach, who was a scout before he became a GM, brought in Mahomes, having scouted him even before he was eligible to be drafted. Since then they have been to 6 AFC Championships, and 4 Super Bowls, winning three, and have built the third dynasty of the 21st century.

Hunt also talked about the recent verdict on the future of Arrowhead Stadium. It seems they are now exploring all their options.

Clark Hunt Opens up on Future in Kansas City

Hunt was left dismayed after Jackson County turned their backs on the Chiefs and their iconic Arrowhead Stadium. They had planned to renovate the stadium even before the vote came up. But having been through the process multiple times, he knows one approach doesn’t always bring results. Now, they will reevaluate their options.

With only 6 years left on their lease, Hunt asserted that it might be time to look for other options with a sense of urgency. However, after voting, one thing was abundantly clear both the Chiefs and the Royals looked for other options separately. While the six years may seem like a big-time frame, stadium development takes time and a lot of planning and the next year and a half will be crucial for them.

While the original plan and designs focused on the renovation of the existing Arrowhead, more time will give them time to reflect on those plans and how can they enhance them. He also hinted at the Chiefs getting a new one together altogether because it makes more sense. After all, the existing structure can be renovated to a certain extent without affecting the integrity of the old foundation.

Building a new stadium will cost even more than what they had estimated the renovations would cost. The Bills’ New Highmark Stadium which is set to cost $1.7 billion, shows how building a new stadium is an expensive proposition, while the renovations to the existing Arrowhead would cost them $800 million of which Clark Hunt was willing to put only $300 million of his own money.