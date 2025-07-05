Eagles News: Jalen Hurts Poised to Surpass Philly Legend Brian Westbrook’s Record in 2025 Season

Jalen Hurts resides on a throne of his own amongst current Philadelphia sports athletes. As much as the City of Brotherly Love adores Bryce Harper and Joel Embiid, neither of them has brought home a championship. Hurts did so back in February, courtesy of a dominant Super Bowl LIX performance.

Advertisement

Right now, the world is the sixth-year signal-caller’s oyster. No matter what he does this season or throughout the rest of his playing days, he’ll be revered in Philadelphia. If his previous campaigns are any indication of what’s to come, though, Hurts is set to rewrite the Eagles’ record books next year. Now with his arm, but with his legs.

Hurts, with assistance from the Tush Push, has racked up 55 rushing touchdowns in his career. Those 55 rushing scores rank second in franchise history, behind NFL Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren (69). Hurts’ end zone trips also put him in ninth place on Philadelphia’s all-time touchdown leaderboard.*

Harold Carmichael – 79; Steve Van Buren – 77; Brian Westbrook – 68

Tommy McDonald – 67; Pete Pihos – 63; Timmy Brown – 62

Mike Quick – 61; Wilbert Montgomery – 58; Jalen Hurts – 55

(*TD leaderboard accounts for rushing, receiving and return touchdowns. Passing TDs are not included.)

Van Buren, who played eight seasons in Philly (1944-51), still holds a comfortable lead over Hurts in rushing scores. But Hurts could make his advantage dwindle quickly.

From 2022-24, Hurts posted 42 rushing touchdowns. That breaks down to an average of 14 per season. If Hurts maintains that pace in 2025, he’ll leap into a tie with Van Buren for the rushing TD record and all the way into third place — above Brian Westbrook — on Philly’s all-time touchdown list.

Every Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown from last season. 11 of his 14 touchdowns were from the tush push. pic.twitter.com/mLJJOm715W — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) June 22, 2025

Whether you’re a Tush Push advocate or hater, it isn’t going away (at least not yet). A ban to outlaw the infamous play did not receive enough support from NFL owners this offseason. Barring a shift in approach from the Eagles, we’ll see it early and often in 2025. As a result, Hurts will continue to rise up the franchise’s touchdown ranks.

With Saquon Barkley sharing the backfield, it’s unlikely Hurts will surpass Van Buren in total touchdowns this season. But if Hurts tallies double-digit ground scores for a fifth-straight year, he’ll top Van Buren (4) for the most such seasons in Philadelphia history.

There’s an outside chance Hurts breaks the Eagles’ single-season rushing touchdown record (2011 LeSean McCoy – 17) in 2025. However, Barkley’s presence limits that possibility. Fortunately, Hurts probably isn’t concerned with McCoy’s mark. He’d presumably rather have Barkley hoisting the Lombardi Trophy alongside him again next February instead.