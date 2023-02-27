Josh Gordon XFL Salary: How Much is the Super Bowl LII Champion WR Earning by Playing in the XFL?

Josh Gordon made a name for himself at the highest level by delivering incredible performances on a consistent basis during his college days. Nicknamed ‘The Flash,’ Gordon was roped in by the Cleveland Browns during the 2012’s Supplemental draft.

Josh had earned quite a reputation before stepping his foot into the competition. Hence, he was offered a 4-year $5.3 million rookie contract by the Browns and the star Receiver went on to earn quite a substantial amount of money from the NFL.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan Used to Make Things Up To Be Motivated”: Aaron Rodgers Draws Interesting Comparison Between the NBA Legend & Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy

Josh Gordon’s XFL salary

Gordon is one of the star former NFL players who have joined the XFL. While he made a lot of money by showcasing his talent in the biggest league on the planet, is he currently earning the big bucks by playing in the XFL? The answer is ‘No.’

While the exact amount that Josh will be taking home by playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons cannot be determined at this point, looking at the base salaries and bonuses the league has decided to provide its players, we can surely arrive at a rough figure.

Josh will be earning $5,000 for every game that he starts. Moreover, he can earn another $1,000 per game bonus if his team ends up winning. This means that Josh will probably take home well over $50,000 at the end of the season. In addition to this, the league is also providing $20,000 worth of additional benefits to its players which will also please the star receiver.

Josh Gordon and the story of lost opportunities

With 50 catches, 5 touchdowns and 805 yards in his rookie season for the Browns, Josh impressed innumerable fans and experts with his heroics. Moreover, he carried the form in his second season as well, making his way to the Pro Bowl for the very first time in his career.

However, Josh’s knack for constantly getting in trouble with the law severely hampered his NFL career. He was arrested for driving while impaired in 2014 and was then suspended for the entire 2015 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

In 2016, when everyone was expecting Josh to return with a bang, the receiver failed another drug test after which, he left the Browns to join an in-patient rehabilitation facility. Gordon then joined the Patriots in 2018 and ended up earning a Super Bowl ring despite stepping away from the league mid-season to focus on his mental health.

Josh went on to have brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks, FCF Zappers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Tennessee Titans before finally joining the Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023. Josh now has a legitimate chance of redeeming himself through the XFL. Will he make it count?

Also Read: “That is Criminal” : Stephen A. Smith Blasts Baltimore for Offering Lamar Jackson Just $133 Million in Guaranteed Money