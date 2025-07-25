Josh Allen Breaks Down 5 Notable Traits Behind Patrick Mahomes’ Success With the Kansas City Chiefs

With three Super Bowl wins in his first eight seasons, Patrick Mahomes is unarguably the most successful QB in the NFL. The fact that his two Super Bowl losses in 2021 and 2025 get more talked about than his perfect start to the NFL is an example of the standard he has set as a QB. Especially since many competitor QBs, including Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, have yet to make it to the Super Bowl once so far.

This makes Mahomes’ achievements overtake his contemporaries, a fact Allen himself admitted in an interview with RG. During the free-wheeling chat, Allen spoke about the five special qualities that make Mahomes stand out, which include his extension of plays, arm strength, anticipation of plays, hard work, and smart mentality.

“I think he can extend plays like the best of them. I think he’s got an absolute cannon for an arm. He sees things happen before they happen. He’s super smart. He works extremely hard. And he’s won three of them. So, you can’t argue with the results,” Allen said.

In addition to these five qualities, Allen called Mahomes “an extremely talented player, who is a heck of an athlete,” praising his natural instincts. And Allen is not an inferior competitor either, having won the 2024 MVP Award with a passer rating of 101.4, 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions in 17 games.

As a result, when it comes to head-to-head records, Allen boasts a 3-1 advantage over Mahomes in the regular season. However, Mahomes leads the playoff matchups 2-0, making it 3-3 overall between these two high-performing QBs. However, one key difference between Mahomes and Allen is as bright as day: a lack of playoff success, which Allen wants to rewrite this year.

Meanwhile, Allen shed light on another major trait that makes Mahomes a successful player with the Kansas City Chiefs. He highlighted PM15’s quality as a leader, which is essential to helping a team win more games. And, importantly, Mahomes records an impressive 89-23 win-loss record in the NFL.

“You see him play some basketball. I’ve seen some videos. I’ve played golf with him myself. And he’s a great guy. Guys love being around him in the locker room. You know, that’s a trait that most quarterbacks need to have in order to be successful in this league,” Allen added.

Allen will have his chance to face Mahomes in the 2025 season at Highmark Stadium when the Chiefs meet the Bills on November 2. However, the Bills QB will keep in mind that it’s not just a regular-season win that matters, but a postseason victory that counts for him and the Bills Mafia.