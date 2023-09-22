4 Months Before Transforming Colorado’s Footballing Landscape, Deion Sanders Splurged $150,000 on a Herculean Ford Super Truck

Deion Sanders is making his $29,500,000 contract look like a steal deal for Colorado as he heads to week 4 with an undefeated run. His dominant streak displays why he is believed to be on the verge of the best story in college football. However, just four months before transforming the landscape of Colorado football he splurged $150,000 on a herculean Ford super truck.

Colorado played a big gamble on Coach Prime by offering him a hefty five-year deal without having the money to pay for it. However, over time his program proved to be a massive success bringing in revenue from all ends be it through sold-out season tickets, community donations, or bringing business to the city of Boulder. Deion most certainly saw it coming as he was confident in his approach and his boldness was very much visible when he purchased a monstrous truck in May.

Deion Sanders Spent $150,000 On a Ford Super Truck

Coach Prime bought himself an outrageously large truck which he took no time to show off. In his daily vlog posts, via Well Off Media, which is managed by his eldest son Deion Sanders Jr. Prime wowed on his proud new purchase which was a custom Ford F-650. It looked like a monster on wheels as he posed with it.

The standard model of the truck retails for around $150,000 but Prime spent a little more than that for all the customizations and branded it the ‘Prime’ truck. The vehicle was so high that the coach said, “You gotta jump like Ja Morant to get in my car.” Ford F-650 is considered to be one of the most popular trucks in the world.

Since it is the most popular, its specifications are bound to be the best. The truck comes with a 6.7L Power Stroke® V8 Turbo Diesel engine which generates 270 horsepower and 750 lb.-ft. of torque, as per Outkick. Which screams in all ways that it is a beast on four wheels. For someone who is making $5.9 million a year and has a presence of no less than a beast, the outrageously large purchase is very much justified.

Coach Prime Transforms Colorado

Ever since taking up the job at Boulder, Colorado, Prime has done way more than just coach the football team. He has not only created an unparalleled brand for himself but is making an untouched legacy with a team that he assembled not more than a few months ago.

He is a father figure to his players and is not just raking up wins but is completely transforming the landscape of college football as a whole. Prime was certainly underestimated for his probable impact on the team but what he ended up achieving has been no less than magic.