Eli Manning Taunts Patrick Mahomes For Winning a Ring That the Chiefs QB Hasn’t, Despite More Super Bowls

After winning his overall third Super Bowl this year, and his second consecutive one, Patrick Mahomes officially surpassed QB greats Eli and Peyton Manning in the number of rings obtained. But, there’s one ring the Chiefs QB doesn’t possess, and Eli Manning was quite smug pointing that out.

In terms of championship rings, the New York Giants legend has the upper hand over Patrick Mahomes, albeit in a different sport. Manning subtly teased the 28-year-old quarterback by proudly displaying his latest addition to his jewelry collection: a championship ring from his NWSL team Gotham FC.

Manning is a minority owner of Gotham FC, the competitor to Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Current. Manning joined Gotham in 2022, whereas Mahome became the co-owner of his local NWSL team in 2023. in a message on social media, Manning mocked Mahomes as he said:

“Hey Mahomes, you may have one more of these [Super Bowl rings] than me, but do you have one of these?” Manning said, holding up his Gotham FC ring. “I don’t think so. See you at the home opener.” Last season, Gotham clinched its inaugural NWSL title, narrowly defeating the OL Reign (now Seattle Reign) 2–1 in the NWSL Championship last November. Mahomes’ KC Current is yet to nab a ring. However, the two teams are slated to go head on head on April 14th, and that would definitely be a spectacle to watch.

Manning Vs Mahomes?

Last season, The Current made it to the championship game, marking their second year back in the league, but they were defeated by the Portland Thorns. They struggled last year, finishing second from the bottom of the table.

However, this season has kicked off excellently for Mahomes’ Current. They remain unbeaten after three games and currently hold the top spot in the standings. Their upcoming match against Gotham FC is scheduled for Sunday evening at 5:00 PM CST. The victor will earn bragging rights in the ongoing rivalry between Mahomes and Manning.