“Eli Manning walked by and he farted by my face”: When former Giants RB Wayne Gallman got dealt an interesting pre-game wakeup call from his QB

Eli Manning retired from the NFL years ago, but the memories he gave us — whether its beating Tom Brady in the Super Bowl twice or pranking his teammates — will live on forever.

Often overshadowed by his brother during his playing days, Eli Manning doesn’t always get the respect he deserves. Until the Eagles beat the Pats in the 2018 Super Bowl, Eli was the only QB to beat Tom Brady and New England in the big game.

And, he did it not once, but twice. Of course, the first time was extra special as the Giants prevented the Patriots from completing an undefeated season.

On top of his on-field performances, Eli Manning was also well known for his interesting personality. With the introduction of ESPN’s new Manningcast MNF broadcast, fans are being reminded of just how funny and entertaining the former Giants QB really is.

When Eli Manning Farted On Wayne Gallman Before a Game

Like his brother Peyton, Eli was a big prankster during his time in the league. When Wayne Gallman, a former Giants RB who is now with the Falcons, was interviewed by the NY Post last year, he recalled his favorite Eli Manning memory.

“Give me your favorite single Eli Manning memory,” the interviewer prompted.

“I wouldn’t say it was my favorite, but this is my most memorable — we’re in the locker room before a game, he was doing his stretching while I was sitting in my chair listening to music, and he walked by and he farted by my face,” Gallman responded. “And walked away.” That’s one way to wake up the senses before a game, to say the least.

Obviously, despite his pranking antics, Eli Manning still garnered a ton of respect from all the locker rooms he’d been a part of during his 16 season career.

In the same interview, Gallman had high praise for Eli’s leadership and work ethic. “Eli is one of the best people I’ve ever met,” Gallman explained. “He’s a great leader, I’ve learned a lot with him of how he could handle adversity.”

“Just the way he handled himself as a player — being on time, how he comes to work, how he comes to practice, how he comes to games prepared, take care of his body. He showed a lot.”

