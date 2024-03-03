Xavier Worthy vs Tyreek Hill 40 Yard Dash: What do the Numbers Say After Texas WR’s Historical Run at NFL Combine 2024?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy caught the attention of NFL team owners and managers by becoming the fastest man in the NFL Combine history. His speed even surpassed that of Tyreek Hill’s 40m dash on his Pro Day in 2016. With the record-breaking performance, Worthy is sure to make his NFL debut this season, where he will be competing against Hill as one of the fastest wide receivers in the league.

Xavier Worthy broke the previous record of 4.22 seconds set by former Cleveland Browns wide receiver John Ross III. During his second attempt, Worthy blazed through the 40-yard dash recording 4.21 seconds surpassing Ross by just .01 seconds. Moreover, he reached an astonishing speed of 24.21 miles per hour.

The WR managed to impress everyone in his first attempt after he kicked off with a lightning-fast time of 4.25 seconds. His 10-yard split time of 1.45 seconds was the fastest of the entire weekend. However, not satisfied with one stellar run, Worthy decided to go for it again. Officials initially measured his second run at 4.22 seconds but later updated it to 4.21 seconds.

Back in 2016, Tyreek Hill made similar waves when he raced through his Pro Day 40-meter dash with a remarkable time of 4.29 seconds. His 10-yard split was also impressive, clocking in at 1.50 seconds. During the dash, Hill reached a speed of 19.07 miles per hour. Xavier Worthy’s recent performance at the NFL scouting combine surpassed Hill’s in every way.

Despite Tyreek Hills’ collegiate career was full of uncertainty he was still drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 165th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Furthermore, the Cincinnati Bengals selected John Ross III ninth overall in the 2017 NFL draft after he later broke Hill’s record.

Now, with Xavier Worthy even breaking Ross’ record he is certainly on track to become a top pick in upcoming drafts. It’s just a matter of time before an NFL team adds him to their roster.

Xavier Worthy Gets His Flowers From the Cheetah

Xavier Worthy’s incredible 40-yard dash sent shockwaves through the NFL community, sparking a series of congratulations on social media. Star athletes like Patrick Mahomes and Charles Omenihu were impressed right from his first attempt. Moreover, it also caught the attention of Tyreek Hill who couldn’t hide his amazement at the news.

Xavier Worthy is definitely a top choice for any NFL team seeking a standout wide receiver. During his three seasons with the Texas Longhorns, he racked up impressive stats, including 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. His performance peaked in the last season, where he recorded 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and 5 touchdowns, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field.