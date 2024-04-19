Eric Stonestreet Gave Tom Brady a New Nickname After Getting “Embarrassed” Before Him Due to GM Brett Veach

Eric Stonestreet, a devoted member of the Chiefs fandom, once got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the 7-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. However, it didn’t go as he had dreamed. Stonestreet shared his amusingly awkward encounter on Julian Edelman’s Games with Names podcast.

Advertisement

The tale began when Stonestreet received a message from his friend Brett Veach, the Chiefs’ GM, informing him that Brady was coincidentally staying at the same hotel as the Chiefs during the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. Skeptical as to why Brady would be present when not competing, let alone staying in the Chiefs’ hotel, Stonestreet reluctantly decided to investigate.

However, upon arrival, Stonestreet was stunned to see that 3-time MVP was actually there, chilling by the water slide on a recliner chair, with no shirt on, unfazed by the surroundings. With both reluctant to go up to Brady, Veach seized the moment and called out Eric’s name, introducing him as the actor from Modern Family, much to his annoyance.

As security let them through, Brett formally introduced Stonestreet and himself to Brady nonchalantly, who acknowledged them with a casual nod and a hello, before assuming the relaxed posture again. This encounter left the duo with a humorous anecdote, and a new nickname for TB12- ‘2 degrees Brady’, because of his minimal movement when they expected the former Patriot would stand up and engage more actively. He said,

“We kind of approached Tom and Tom’s literally on his recliner, raises his shoulders two degrees off the back and he goes nice to meet you and he just puts his shoulders back. So now we call Tom Brady, ‘Two degrees Brady’.”

While most celebs are bandwagoning the Chiefs as the franchise is gaining success, Stonestreet is an absolutist and has been a fan of the team when they weren’t one of the successful or famous franchises but a local team for a kid like him who grew up in Kansas City.

Eric Stonestreet’s Love for The Chiefs

Stonestreet developed his love for football at a young age when he started to understand the concepts of the game and took up the game himself when he reached the appropriate age. However, his allegiance to the Kansas City Chiefs was cemented by a fateful encounter with former Chiefs wide receiver JT Smith and Joe Delaney, a moment that fueled his infatuation for both the NFL and the Chiefs.

Unlike many fans who cling to deep-seated rivalries and loyalties, Eric possesses a rare perspective. For him, donning the Red, White, and Golden colors, automatically garner his support, regardless of any previous allegiances. This all-embracing approach extends even to players from rival teams; once they put on the jersey, they earn his firm blessing.