A.J McCarron’s Wife: Who is Katherine Webb?

A.J McCarron, when first roped in by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 draft, was recognized as one of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL. In fact, many fans and experts were shocked when McCarron was drafted during the fifth round and not before that.

Probably A.J’s over-confidence in combine interviews ended up costing him big time. He had already become a massive name in the football world before stepping foot into the NFL after delivering memorable performance in his college days which might have fueled his cocky attitude.

Moreover, McCarron’s gorgeous girlfriend, who had gone viral after the cameras zoomed in on her while she was attending an Alabama Crimson Tide versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish game, also played a major role in making him a household name.

Also Read: Is Chase Purdy Related to Brock Purdy: Is Mr. Irrelevant Related to the Motorsport World’s Up & Coming Driver?

A.J MCarron met his wife Katherine Webb on Twitter

A.J met Katherine Webb on Twitter back in 2012 and the two stars soon started dating. Webb’s beauty was appreciated even by commentators when she was spotted by the cameramen during an Alabama football game. After the game’s telecast, Webb went crazy viral and her Twitter follower count rose from 2,000 to 200,ooo overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb)

An year after that, Katherine and McCarron tied the knot. While McCarron went on to get drafted in the NFL, Webb modeled for SI’s swimsuit edition and also appeared on reality TV and late night talk shows. Along with being a model, Katherine is also the Vice President of a real estate firm named Marketing and Principal at Bur:McCarron.

A.J and Katherine went on to have three amazing kids, Raymond Anthony III, Gunnar Cruz, and Cash Carter. The power couple has been married for a few years now and are going as strong as ever.

A.J McCarron eyes NFL comeback

The fact that McCarron was given a 4-year rookie contract suggests that the Bengals had a lot of faith in him. However, he failed to churn out consistent numbers. He also sustained quite few injuries in the initial phase of his career which eventually forced the team from Cincinnati to look beyond him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Webb-McCarron (@_katherinewebb)

A.J then had brief stints with the Buffalo Bills, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons, however, he wasn’t able to establish himself as an important part of any of those franchises. In 2023, A.J was roped in by XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.

McCarron always had the potential to hit it out of the park when it mattered but just couldn’t get going. Now he has a genuine chance of redeeming himself through the XFL and who knows, he might end up going back to the NFL.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan Used to Make Things Up To Be Motivated”: Aaron Rodgers Draws Interesting Comparison Between the NBA Legend & Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy