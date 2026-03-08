Days Before Breakup, Sarah Jane Ramos Was Going Back and Forth With Dak Prescott’s Ex

According to sources, Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have broken up just one month before their scheduled wedding. The couple was vacationing in the Bahamas for their bachelor and bachelorette parties. But after an argument, Ramos supposedly decided to call off the wedding.

Prescott and Ramos share two daughters aged 2 and 10 months. The NFL star got down on one knee in October 2024, and the couple had planned a destination wedding in Italy. However, it should be noted that the relationship between Prescott and Ramos had reportedly been “rocky behind the scenes” for months leading up to the breakup.

And now, the tea surrounding the split is getting even more interesting. As Reddit users dug up, just a few days ago, Ramos and Prescott’s ex-girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, appeared to be going back and forth on TikTok through reposts.

“Every time Natalie reposts something slightly shady (despite her and Dak being over for 4 years) Sarah reposts something responding to it being even worse and more mean,” a user posted on r/WivesofNFL.

“And I’m just like if Sarah Jane was truly happy in her relationship, she should not be worried about his ex!! And Natalie’s post could literally be about anyone!!” the user added.

Buffett’s reposts are fairly typical for a 27-year-old content creator. There are some interesting ones, though, that could be linked to her previous relationship with Prescott. Like with the caption, “Thank God it didn’t work out, I would’ve hated it,” or “Too many people are checking in on their single girlfriends. Check on girlfriends in single marriages.”

For the past few days, Ramos has decided to make her TikTok account private. It’s probably a wise decision for someone embarking on a breakup with the quarterback of the biggest NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys. There are already tons of TikToks and videos of all sorts analyzing the situation.

In the comments of the above Reddit post, several users theorized that Prescott had been cheating on Ramos for quite some time, leading to the split. Some, meanwhile, said their two children prolonged the relationship longer than it should have lasted. None of these rumors has been confirmed, however.

All in all, we wish Prescott and Ramos the best as they work through this difficult time. It’s never easy to end a relationship with someone you love. But if the relationship really was “tumultuous,” then maybe it’s what’s best for both parties. For now, they will focus on co-parenting their daughters, Margaret Jane Rose and Aurora Rayne.