Estranged for 9 Years, Aaron Rodgers’ Parents Attended His Debut Game as a Jet

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) leaves the field after the first half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

For someone who follows Aaron Rodgers, his rather public rift with his family is no strange topic. However, after growing apart from his parents and two brothers since 2014, it seems he has, on some level, mended his relationship with them.

The four-time NFL MVP met his father, Edward Wesley Rodgers, in a private meeting during the summer of 2023, where they reconciled and expressed their love for each other. A few months later, another significant change occurred in the QB’s life when Aaron made his debut as a Jet against the Bills at MetLife Stadium.

This matchup was undoubtedly pivotal for Aaron, knowing that his father, Edward, and his mother, Donna, were in the stadium to support him. The two had been doing this for a while, even during their NFL son’s time in Wisconsin, though Aaron did not communicate with them during that period.

That said, Donna and Ed also experienced the pin-drop silence when Rodgers tore his Achilles in New York during his very first game. Aaron’s father described the moment as ‘shocking, honestly, so bizarre’ in the book. He also recalled:

“It took the wind out of the whole stadium. The people around us didn’t know who we were, but nobody said anything negative like, ‘This is what happens with an older quarterback.’ It was, ‘Oh no. Oh no. Tell me it’s not true.’ …It literally happened right across from us.”

It must have been even more devastating for the QB, knowing his parents were in the stands. Nevertheless, Ed and Donna didn’t get to see their son after that game or later. However, Aaron did share his perspective during this offseason while speaking with the book’s author: “It’s just timing, just timing. Every time I think it’s getting closer, some weird things happen. But I would like a relationship with my dad for sure.” The 40-year-old QB seems to share a special bond with his father, which became even more evident when they unexpectedly met last year.

Aaron’s secret meeting with Edward

Aaron grew apart from his family during his relationship with Hollywood star Olivia Munn. His parents reportedly believe that the actress might have been the reason Aaron distanced himself from the family. However, they still made efforts to stay connected from afar.

One such effort by Ed Rodgers involved securing a ticket for the American Century Championship golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in 2023, according to an upcoming biography on the QB titled, “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.”

After spotting his father in the crowd, Rodgers was unsure how to handle the situation. He considered all options, including talking on the phone or escaping to the bathroom to avoid him.

“I could do a lot of things,” the QB continued. “But I just thought, ‘What’s best in this moment, and what kind of gift could I give him?’ Because I do love him. I don’t have animosity toward him, even with all the stuff that’s been said and done.”

After finding his father alone in a clearing during the event, Rodgers decided to approach him. “Hi Pops,” he said before they embraced. Ed, admittedly, teared up as he returned to the crowd.

‘That was a special moment,’ the QB said of the reunion.

Following this event and Aaron’s parents’ attendance at the game, not much is known about the current state of their relationship. However, Rodgers did recently donate $100,000 to his hometown as a relief fund for Thompson Fire evacuees.

As the 2024 season inches closer, it’s likely that the QB’s parents will attend his season opener against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, which is not far from their home in Chico, California, where the couple currently resides.