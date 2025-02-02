mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes Sees the Silver Lining After His Meltdown Over the Dallas Mavericks Trading Luka Dončić

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Luka Doncic, Patrick Mahomes

Luka Doncic (left), Patrick Mahomes (right); Credit: USA TODAY Sports

It’s an odd time to be a Dallas sports fan right now. On one hand, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has led his team into a hole that seems nearly impossible to escape from, while on the other, the Mavericks, despite making a championship run last season, pulled off one of the wildest trades of the century. We are not kidding. And as a Texas native, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes understandably couldn’t wrap his head around what he saw Saturday night.

For those living under the rock, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.

“Wait what?” Mahomes tweeted right after the trade was made official. And he wasn’t the only NBA fan to react that way—almost everyone from the Mavs ManiAACs responded the same way after seeing how the franchise decided to trade someone like Dončić. You don’t get your hands on a player of that caliber every day, or even every year, for that matter.

“I’m sick rn….” the Chiefs QB followed up by quote-retweeting his initial tweet. It must have hit hard for the Texas native. Mahomes is often seen courtside in Dallas during the NFL offseason with his wife Brittany, and sometimes with a few of his teammates. In a Q&A session, he was even heard saying that Dončić was his favorite NBA player.

Even Mahomes’ teammate, Mecole Hardman Jr., knew exactly how his QB would feel about the trade. He tweeted, “I know Pat sick right now.”

However, after going through the six stages of grief, Mahomes could see the silver lining. Later, he tweeted how the pairing of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis actually made sense and would be interesting to watch. “Kyrie and AD going to be nice tho!” Mahomes wrote.

But, other Maverick fans did not truly agree with Mahomes, as they had their own interpretation of the moves.

The Chiefs icon is already finding ways to cheer for the Mavs, but it seems it will take time for others to accept the bold move.

