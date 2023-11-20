Even a Year After His 2nd Retirement, Tom Brady Has More Favorable Odds Than Colin Kaepernick, When It Comes to NFL Comeback

The focal point for the Cleveland Browns is Deshaun Watson’s season-ending shoulder injury, dominating discussions for the day and likely the season. With the quarterback position taking precedence, fans, in a fleeting moment, express a desire for Tom Brady to step in and fill Watson’s spot.

Despite Brady’s prolonged retirement with no comeback indications, the odds of an NFL return still appear favorable. Betonline.ag odds suggest Tom Brady as the most favored quarterback to return and aid the Cleveland Browns in their playoff push, with a +300 ranking. Following closely are Robert Griffin III at +400, Matt Ryan and Nick Foles both at +600, and Trevor Semien at +700.

Despite Colin Kaepernick having the most likelihood of wanting to come back to the league, he stands at +2000, reflecting an intriguing but less probable option. Joe Flacco trails at +3300. Kaepernick, though a compelling choice, faces challenges as he strives for an NFL comeback this season, having encountered repeated setbacks.

Switching gears to Brady, widely hailed as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in many opinions, fans naturally tossed around Brady’s name following Deshaun Watson’s news. However, considering his impending partial ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders, there are restrictions unless a vast majority of owners approve.

Technically, he could sign with any team, but commercials featuring the 46-year-old joking about a return suggest otherwise. In his 23rd season, Brady set personal passing records but faced challenges with mobility, diminished ball zip, and a subpar touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio (25 to 9).

Will Tom Brady Unretire a Second Time?

While officially retired, Tom Brady may struggle to completely detach from football. The seven-time Super Bowl champion reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders in May, positioning him to join the franchise’s ownership. Pending approval as a minority owner, this move might quell speculations about a potential NFL comeback for Brady.

A key hindrance to Tom Brady’s return as an NFL quarterback is his $375 million contract with Fox Sports in 2022, securing his role as an NFL commentator. Despite the lucrative deal, Brady deferred his commentary duties for a year to prioritize family time and self-reflection. The retired legend plans to resume his role with Fox Sports in 2024.

Recently, Tom Brady engaged with Fox Sports colleagues at a dinner meeting, fostering connections with his future co-workers. In essence, Tom Brady’s current commitments make a return to the NFL, particularly with the Cleveland Browns, impractical.

Nevertheless, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains absent from the NFL since the 2016 season. Despite the lack of current indications, Kaepernick’s odds for an NFL comeback are even less favorable than Tom Brady’s. In his last NFL season, Kaepernick tallied 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Whether the Browns will extend an opportunity to Kaepernick remains uncertain and will unfold over time.