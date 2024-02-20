Even After Getting 3 Lombardi’s, Chiefs Face a Decision Worth $32 Million as Chris Jones’ Future in Kansas City Hangs in the Balance

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing a crucial decision regarding their star defensive lineman, Chris Jones. With the franchise tag looming as a possibility, the Chiefs must weigh their options very carefully. However, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, tagging Jones would come with a hefty price tag of $32 million due to his 2023 cap number. Moreover, the estimated franchise tag amount for defensive tackles in 2024 is around $19.7 million. This steep cost makes it unlikely for the Chiefs to pursue the franchise tag for him.

Schefter also highlighted a list of potential franchise or transition tag candidate across the league, including players like LB Josh Allen, RB Saquon Barkley, and WR Tee Higgins. However, the hefty cost associated with Jones’ franchise tag stands out, especially considering the comparatively lower salaries of other defensive tackles like Justin Madubuike and Christian Wilkins on the list.

For instance, while Jones has an average salary of $19.5 million, Madubuike’s average salary is only $1.2 million, and Wilkins’ sits at $3.8 million. The disparity in salaries underscores the financial challenge the Chiefs face in retaining Jones while addressing other needs within their roster.

Losing Chris Jones would be tough for the Chiefs, but using the franchise tag on him again would limit their options. Negotiating a new deal with him is tricky, especially with the tag costing a whopping $32 million.

Despite the challenges, keeping Jones is vital for the defense. He has been a beast on the field, racking up 26 sacks, 74 tackles, and 58 QB hits in the last two seasons. Moreover, after his third Super Bowl win, he clearly expressed his desire to stay with the team.

Chris Jones’ Contract Situation

Jones had some contract drama last offseason, holding out for 51 days because he wanted a better deal. Eventually, he ended up signing a restructured contract with the Chiefs for one year, worth $19.5 million. This was a short-term fix to address his immediate concerns.

Now, as he approaches his 30th birthday in July, Jones is looking for a longer-term contract that reflects his value as one of the top defensive players in the league. According to Spotrac, Jones could potentially sign a three-year deal worth around $85.5 million. This would give him an average annual value (AAV) of $28.4 million, making him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.

Moreover, if he signs this hypothetical contract, he would be ranked as the second highest paid defensive tackle, just behind Rams Aaron Donald. However, the Chiefs face a tough choice regarding Jones’ future. Whether they opt for the franchise tag or explore other options, the outcome will shape their resoter strategy for the upcoming season.