“Mind is Screaming Hell Yeah, But…”: ‘Hypothetical’ GM Jason Kelce Drops Massive Statement About LeBron James

The age-old debate has always been: Could an NBA player survive and thrive in the NFL and vice versa? The question has always sparked debates and a recent statement by Austin Reeves has sparked another one. The Lakers guard made a statement about how he could take close to 30 players from the NBA and thrive in the league. His statement caused a lot of disagreement among NFL players.

While most members of the NFL fraternity have spoken out against Reeve’s statement, ex-Eagles center, Jason Kelce had something else in mind.

The former center genuinely believes that within one offseason’s time, the King of basketball would be a threat on the football field. Contrary to what most people in the NFL fraternity said about Reeve’s statement, Kelce was able to pinpoint the perfect example of a two-way athlete. Additionally, he stated that he was an NFL GM and that he would sign LeBron in a heartbeat.

This came in response to a video of Ryan Clark explaining his viewpoints on this debate. Clark made it clear that Reeve’s statement was too one-dimensional. The ex-safety affirmed what a lot of other NFL players were thinking: today’s basketball players might be too soft for the NFL.

With the kind of defensive rules that have come into place in the NBA, Clark speculated that most people from the league wouldn’t be able to handle the physicality of the sport.

While the center agreed with Clark’s chain of thoughts as a player, he explained that from a GM’s point of view, drafting someone like LeBron James would be a dream come true. However, Clark’s response to Reeve’s statement was a lot more polarizing for the football audience.

Can NBA Players Survive in the NFL? Ryan Clark Draws Comparisons

Austin Reeves proclaimed that he would be able to take 30 players from the NBA and play in the NFL. His statement implied that basketball is a more skilled and demanding sport. While Reeves did receive some backlash for his statement, Clark had a more nuanced viewpoint. He made it clear that there would be a handful of players who could transition to the NFL. However, the pure physicality required for the sport isn’t something that can be developed that easily.

The safety’s point was that most football players have been going through the motions of training for almost a lifetime. Playing football forces a player to have a kind of physical resilience that isn’t needed for basketball. Moreover, Clark outright stated that NFL players are more dynamic, faster, and stronger.

He even made comparisons, asking for the NBA’s equivalent of players like OBJ and Coach Prime. Clark raised a brilliant point by questioning the physical and mental toughness of the majority of the NBA. He even showcased how one of the most physical of players today, Draymond Green wasn’t fit enough to try out for his college football team.

The comparisons he made one central thought clear.

NFL players truly do believe that football players are more physically tenacious than basketball players. There might be some truth to that as well. Football combines the need for dexterous skills as well as physical longevity. Even with the recent changes in rules, the game of football remains a more demanding sport.