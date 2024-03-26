“Even Better Than Caleb Williams”: Veteran Analyst Declares Jayden Daniels as the Best Timing Rhythm QB in the Draft

LSU’s standout quarterback, Jayden Daniels, stands among the top four quarterback prospects alongside Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy for the upcoming draft. While it’s predicted that Williams will join the Chicago Bears and Maye will head to the Washington Commanders, there’s still speculation about which team will pick up the 2023 Heisman winner.

Former NFL player turned sportswriter Bucky Brooks shared his insights on the “NFL on FOX Podcast“ regarding LSU star Jayden Daniels’ position in the rookie quarterback race. He highlighted how Daniels excels while playing inside the pocket.

Moreover, he suggested that the former LSU star might be considered the top quarterback in terms of timing and rhythm among other draft prospects. Brooks even goes as far as to say that Daniels’ precision in throwing the ball on time might surpass that of Caleb Williams, as he can execute plays exactly as his coaches explain them.

“I think you could probably make the case that he is the best timing rhythm quarterback in the draft,” Bucky Brooks said. “Even better than Caleb Williams when it comes to just throwing on time and doing it as the coaches draw it up on the whiteboard.”

Jayden Daniels spent his initial three years at Arizona State before transferring to LSU in 2022. However, it was during his final season that he truly turned heads with remarkable stats. In 2023, as per Sports Reference, he played 12 games, racking up 3812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.s

Comparing his stats to USC’s QB, Caleb Williams, Daniels even surpassed him. Williams starting in 12 games, threw for 3,633 yards, scoring 30 touchdowns and four interceptions, according to Sports Reference.

ESPN Predicts Vikings May Target LSU’s Jayden Daniels

While there are still speculations regarding Jayden Daniels’ landing spot, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculates that the Minnesota Vikings could make bold moves in the 2024 NFL draft and target the former LSU shot-caller.

Graziano suggests that the Vikings may trade up to secure the No. 3 pick while offering three first round picks, including future selections. This move would position the Vikings to acquire Daniels, who could potentially form a dynamic duo with their star wideout Justin Jefferson.

Since the Vikings have parted ways with their star quarterback Kirk Cousins, who found his home in Atlanta, head coach Kevin O’Connell continues to evaluate their quarterback options. This prediction appears to be promising, particularly since having a young player for the franchise could play an important role in becoming a serious Super Bowl contender.