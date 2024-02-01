Every Kansas City Fan Is Getting Crazy About These Chiefs Cookies Before the Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t do it against the Buccaneers in 2020, but they sure can do it against the Niners — and that is to win two back-to-back Super Bowls, a streak that remains unbroken since the Patriots’ 2003 and 2004. Fans are more than excited, as the defending champs seem to maintain a dominant form in the playoffs after a not-so-explosive start. This hype has also started to positively impact KC area businesses, including one that is run by a lovely couple — MackCanvas & Cookies.

This small business has come a long way since its inception in 2020. According to FOX 4, the couple’s first sugar cookie was inspired by Pinterest. They found their first customer on Snapchat, but the base significantly expanded over time. Not only this, the cookie sales see an even bigger spike around the Super Bowl, especially if the Chiefs are in it.

Just last year, while MackCanvas & Cookie sold 2200 cookies in the postseason, they sold a whopping 2600 during the Super Bowl. This year, it has been no exception, as they recently announced on Instagram that they completed a total of 228 orders and 4926 cookies, even more than last year’s postseason and Super Bowl combined.

MackCanvas & Cookie offers a diverse selection of cookies, which the owners regularly post on Instagram and Facebook. Their recent batch includes a few designs like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kissing, along with depictions of Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco, Andy Reid, and several Super Bowl-themed creations.

The Couple That Built MackCanvas & Cookies From the Ground Up

Hailing from Northland, Taylor Vincent and Kenzie Vincent built MackCanvas & Cookies from the ground up in 2020 when the latter lost her job and the former left her teaching gig to explore an opportunity together. They were initially inexperienced, but it has since turned into ‘muscle memory’. In an interview with FOX 4, Kenzie said, “Probably, at this point, it’s muscle memory.”

In the same interview, the couple also noted that while it takes only one minute for them to design a single cookie, the more complicated ones take up to five minutes.

“We try to make it different,” said Taylor Vincent. “With the Chiefs winning so much it gets hard to do something different than what we’ve done in years past.”

As Kenzie and Taylor now work from home, they also get to care for and nurture their two young kids. In an adorable post on New Year’s Eve, both Taylor and Kenzie shared a picture with their kids on Instagram, even revealing how they have sold 16000 cookies from Halloween to Christmas. Surely, the couple will continue to make strides in their bakery business, with plans to expand in the future.