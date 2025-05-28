“Everybody Can’t Go Into the NFL”: Cam Newton Goes Off on USA Flag Football Team QB Darelle Doucette III for Comparing Himself to Patrick Mahomes

Football and flag football may be similar, but they differ in many ways. The biggest difference? The contact allowed in football versus basically no contact allowed in flag football.

Advertisement

Elite athletes usually focus on tackle football and work their way up to the NFL. The league features some of the most successful, entertaining, and athletic players in the world.

That’s why, when flag football quarterback Darell Doucette compared himself to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a year ago, he quickly became a laughing stock in the football community. In an interview with TMZ, Doucette said he believes he would be better than Mahomes at flag football because of his “IQ” of the game. Now, Cam Newton shares his take on that statement.

On an episode of 4th & 1, Newton asserted that it’s unfair to draw parallels between football and flag football, especially due to the difference in contact and physicality between the two sports.

“When you don’t fear getting your block knocked off, you play extremely bold; don’t compare the two,” Newton said. “Everybody can’t go into the NFL, big dog. Please refrain from using real football comparable to an intramural Olympic sport.”

“Just because you are able to watch the game, critique the game, comment on the game, we have to draw the line of comparing yourself to people in the game,” Newton continued. “Flag football is a safer sport derived from football.”

Better than @PatrickMahomes?! Stop the CAP… NFL players would DOMINATE Flag Football! Cam’s Hot Take of the week out now! : https://t.co/bEFcdiLiDk pic.twitter.com/T8xZJPvNww — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) May 28, 2025

In an interview with the Washington Post last week, published on Sunday, Doucette said flag football players don’t need NFL players’ help to succeed in the Flag Football Olympics. He is dominating the headlines again for those remarks.

“The flag guys deserve their opportunity,” Doucette said in an interview with the Washington Post. “That’s all we want. We felt like we worked hard to get the sport to where it’s at, and then when the NFL guys spoke about it, it was like we were getting kicked to the side.”

“I felt like I was the guy who could speak for my peers, for my brothers that’s been working hard to get to this level, for us not to be forgotten,” he added.

It will be interesting to see who represents Team USA in Olympic flag football. There may be a mix of NFL and flag football players, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the team is mostly made up of NFL players.

Do you think flag football players have a better chance than NFL players to represent Team USA at the Olympics?