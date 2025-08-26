“Everybody Gave Me Sh*t”: Keeanu Benton Recalls Messing Up Steelers’ Rookie Tradition of Getting Popeyes for the Vets

It’s common practice, and pretty much expected, across most industries that the new hire, or “rookie,” has to do a little extra. They have to pay their dues, so to speak. Sports leagues, including the NFL, are famous for this. And while veterans can no longer haze and abuse their first-year teammate quite like they used to, they are still expected to humble themselves somewhat. The Pittsburgh Steelers are no exception.

They have the fourth-oldest team in the league, with an average age just under 28 years old heading into the 2025 campaign. That means there are a lot of veterans, and veterans love to mess with rookies.

And who better to talk about those various “rookie duty” traditions around Pittsburgh than Cam Heyward, who is going into his 15th year with the Steelers.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Heyward had a couple of youngsters from his positional room on as guests: rookie fifth-rounder Yahya Black and 2023 second-rounder Keeanu Benton.

Heyward asked Benton which rookie duties Black should be most prepared for this season. The third-year player revealed that buying Popeyes for the vets at lunch was one of the most common tasks. Black, a Day 3 pick, pushed back, arguing, “That’s for guys with money.”

Benton had to give the young DT a reality check: “Nah, Popeyes is the biggest rookie duty because if [a rookie] comes in there and he ain’t got his thigh and his little leg. And them plates ain’t in there. You’re gonna feel so bad. People that you don’t even see all day, they come in there for that Popeyes, and if you’re late, it’s late for everybody.”

Before you call Black a cheapskate, consider that he just signed a four-year deal worth just under $4.6 million with the Steelers. Meanwhile, a second-rounder like Benton signed for half again as much as that (four years, $7.3 million) two years ago.

So, according to Black, it’s fourth-round edge rusher Jack Sawyer, who signed for about $500k more than him, who should be on Popeyes duty.

“They can go talk to the fourth-rounder,” he said with a laugh.

“We’ve agreed, because I got the snacks… Go talk to [fourth-round pick] Jack [Sawyer] because if he ain’t on it, he’s getting cussed out. He’ll get cussed out by me, and I’ll get cussed out by everybody else. But I’m gonna make sure he’s buying it because I ain’t taking it outta my bank account,” he added.

Benton went on to reminisce about his own rookie year a couple of years ago. He said that it wasn’t just about getting the Popeyes, but getting it there on time. Remember, this is the defensive line room we’re talking about. So that’s Popeyes for 10-15 massive (and hangry) men.

“I almost missed it one time. I was late. You just gotta make sure you get it in early… I was late. And everybody just gave me sh*t the whole day.”

The guys no doubt enjoy their tasty chicken. But Heyward clarified that these rookie duties are not just about buying lunch or carrying pads. It’s about, as Heyward put it, “putting your hand in the pile.” What that means is getting into routines with your teammates and caring about the little things.

It’s not so much about buying those delicious Louisiana fried birds … it’s about buying into what the team is doing as a whole. And rookie duties are a small microcosm of that.