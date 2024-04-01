“Everyone, Not Just Adam Schefter, Works for the Agents”: Analyst Details the ‘Dirty Secret’ of Free Agency

It seems that there’s an often-overlooked truth in the world of NFL free agency. Behind the scenes, there is a complex web of relationships between NFL insiders and the agents who represent players, that is not immediately apparent to fans. Renowned analyst Joe Pomliano, recently shed light on this little-known secret in his podcast “The Joe Pomp Show.”

During the legal tampering period, it seems like deals are struck in a matter of minutes. But the reality is far from different. According to Pompliano, many of these deals have been in the works for months, with negotiations happening behind closed doors long before they are announced to the public.

Take, for example, the case of Baker Mayfield’s 3-year, $100 million extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that he signed earlier in March. Joe explains that while it sounds like a massive deal, only $40 million of that money is guaranteed upfront. The rest is subject to the whims of the team, who could cut Mayfield next year and save a whopping $60 million.

Furthermore, it is interesting how these deals are reported. Adam Schefter, known for his lightning-fast updates, is paid a hefty $9 million a year by ESPN to break NFL news. Pompliano mentions that Schefter is not alone. Insiders across the country, from journalists to analysts, often rely on agents for insider information. He revealed.

“But the dirty secret in NFL free agency is that the insider, everyone, not just Adam Schefter, really work for the agents. These agents typically texts them the details of a free agency deal in a group chat with a several other insiders.”

Agents, in turn, have a vested interest in controlling the narrative surrounding their clients. They will often text details of a deal to a group chat of insiders, sometimes even providing them with the exact wording for a tweet. This allows agents to shape the public perception of a deal, often inflating the numbers to make it seem more lucrative than it really is.

Joe gave one apt example of this manipulation, where Zach Ertz’s agent Steve Caric was referred to in multiple tweets by reporters as a “tight-end guru.” So, the next time you see a headline about a blockbuster NFL deal, remember that there’s often more to the story than meets the eye. And in this game, it might be the agents that are ultimately controlling the narrative of free agency.

Evolution of NFL Free Agency

NFL free agency has a fascinating history that dates back to the early 20th century. Initially, players had little control over where they played due to the “Reserve Clause,” which allowed teams to hold on to their rights. After 1947, NFL players gained more freedom with the introduction of free agency. However, the first free agent to actually switch teams was R.C. Owens in 1962.

Over the years, free agency evolved with various rules and restrictions, including the “Rozelle Rule” and the “Right of First Refusal.” However, it wasn’t until 1993 that free agency as we know it today truly began, thanks in part to players like Reggie White pushing for more autonomy. Since then, free agency has become a crucial part of the NFL calendar, with teams and players engaging in negotiations to shape their rosters for the upcoming season.