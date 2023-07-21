$300,000,000 Worth Tom Brady is Set to Join Rafael Nadal in the Elite Club of ‘Team Owners’, Who are Dropping the Moolah on E-Boat Racing League

Tom Brady, who has accumulated an impressive net worth of $300,000,000, is showing no signs of slowing down his ambitions as a sports team owner. After becoming a minority owner of the $5,100,000,000 worth Las Vegas Raiders a little while ago, the NFL legend has set his eyes on rivaling Tennis legend Rafael Nadal by investing in the E1 Electric Boat Racing League.

Last year, Tom Brady made headlines by announcing his involvement in Major League Pickleball, purchasing an expansion team for the 2023 season. In March, he took his passion for women’s sports to the next level by becoming part owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Post that, he joined the ownership group, alongside Las Vegas Raiders’ Mark Davis. Now, with his investment in the E1 electric boat racing league, he joins esteemed fellow team owners such as Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Perez.

Tom Brady is Investing Big in E-Boat Racing League

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has etched his name in gold as far as NFL history is considered. Moreover, he now seems to be on a mission to uplight several other sports in the States. The investment in E1 World Championship as mentioned by Brady, is another step in this direction.

As reported by Reuters, Brady revealed how excited he is to join other massive names in the boat championship. He stated, “E1 combines several things I love—speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders”. Brady further stated, “I’m excited to join Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Perez, all great athletes with the same desire to compete at the highest level”.

Brady’s idea of investing in the boating industry is not just competitive. His plans include making the boating industry more sustainable and creating incredible events. E1 co-founder and CEO Rodi Basso’s line of thinking is in sync with Brady’s idea of being environmentally conscious.

Where Has Tom Brady Put His Money So Far?

45-year-old Brady has famously invested in an array of sports-related companies, both, directly and indirectly. One such organization is Brady Brand, a clothing company that endorses a wide range of athletic wear. Another one is TB12, which sells protein powder, electrolytes and other supplements for individuals who value physical fitness to a massive extent.

With a net worth of $300 million, Tom Brady has dipped his hands in various sports as an owner as well. From pickleball to the WNBA and now the E1 Electric Boat Racing League, his passion for sports is beyond doubt. Looking at all this, it won’t be wrong to say that Brady is set to rake in millions, if not billions through his lucrative investments in the time to come.