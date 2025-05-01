Fans Expect a Gaming Deal Incoming For Travis Hunter After He Was Seen Playing a Mobile Game At the NFL Draft

Travis Hunter didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado two-way phenom was taken with the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, making good on the hype that followed him from Jackson State to Boulder and now, into the pros. But even with that short wait, Hunter found a way to make it memorable.

As the cameras panned to the draft green room in the opening moments of the broadcast, Hunter wasn’t nervously bouncing a leg or locked into the phone in hopes of a call from NFL GMs like other prospects. Instead, the Heisman winner was cool, locked in on something else entirely: a mobile game.

While most players spend the biggest night of their lives glued to the moment, Travis Hunter looked like he was trying to three-star a base or finish a building upgrade. Fans online immediately took notice and started playing detective.

Many swore he was deep into Clash of Clans, zoomed in and focused as if the draft was just background noise. This led many fans of the game to wonder if Hunter’s base was ambushed by a fellow player, leading to the two-way star urgently playing the game on the biggest day of his life so far.

“Somebody ambushed his base,” speculated a fan. “Y’all think his base is rushed,” wondered another. Others, however, weren’t convinced that Hunter was building up his Townhall in Clash of Clans. “On God, that’s Hay Day,” wrote one fan on Instagram. “Might be township to be honest,” disagreed another.

While fans debated amongst themselves about the game, what everyone online agreed on was that the visual of Hunter playing the game before his pick is enough for him to get a sponsorship deal from the game developers. “They gonna give bro a sponsor,” hence penned a netizen. “Clash of Clans promo coming soon,” chimed in another.

Considering Hunter’s digital-savvy persona, the idea doesn’t feel far-fetched. This is a player who thrived under the media microscope and managed to create his identity while being around the Sanders family the whole time at Colorado.

With him constantly vlogging, streaming, and engaging fans throughout his college career, the Jaguars’ latest recruit also has a ready fan base to tap into, if one were to think from an advertising perspective.

So a mobile gaming endorsement — especially from a major title like Clash or Township — would feel right on brand. And if the reaction online is any hint, his gaming bag might not be far behind his NFL one.