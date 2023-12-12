Did Deion Sanders’ Rumored Girlfriend Qiana Aviles Go To Jail Before Becoming a Successful Businesswoman?

Deion Sanders had an unfortunate end to his 11-year relationship with Tracey Edmonds recently. The couple that was engaged for the last four years called it quits, announcing it via Instagram. Their split took an unexpected turn as reports of Sanders’ romantic links with Latina model and entrepreneur, Qiana Aviles hit the internet.

Advertisement

Qiana is a well-known figure in the business world, being the owner of multiple brands and an investor in many more. Despite her success, she has faced significant hardships in life, including a period of imprisonment, that turned her life around.

Qiana’s grandparents came from Puerto Rico, contrary to her, who was born and brought up in Brooklyn as her parents. Her family, specifically her mother had a history of crime which led both Qiana and her mother to imprisonment. In her time on the ‘Growing up Latino’, Aviles uncovered her heart-wrenching experience.

Advertisement

Qiana Aviles Mirrors Unbreakable Resolve of Deion Sanders

Qiana introduced the emotional and challenging experience by discussing how she thought she contemplated taking the blame entirely, to save her mother.

“I remember looking at her [her mother] and saying, ‘I’m taking all this blame my mother has. She’s older than me. I have my whole life.’”

Further, she unraveled how she was on the run for seven years before being arrested alongside her mother.

“I was on the run for seven years… so I was like 25.”

Later in the conversation, Qiana Aviles expresses her acceptance and readiness to confront her past. She describes this as a phase when she hoped for a better life ahead, after facing the consequences of her family’s history.

Advertisement

“I was like just ready to you know face what I had to do and just looking forward to a better life at some point,” said Qiana in her dialogue about the imprisonment.

Qiana’s journey has been marked by resilience as she displayed a strong resolve to turn her life around after the release. Having initially deferred her dream of becoming a ‘boss’, she began to serve her entrepreneurial aspirations.

Coach Prime’s rumored girlfriend took a second chance at life, attending the Baruch College to study Finance. Following this, she took the bold step of setting up ‘Nail Lounge’ in Brooklyn.

Qiana’s entrepreneurial journey began with this venture on Broadway and Dyckman Street. Since then, she has evolved to become a super-successful female. She owns brands like Vida, ONHER, Face and Body, in addition to Nail Lounge. Her determination and farsightedness are inspiring much like Deion Sanders.