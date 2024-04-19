Ravens’ Strength & Conditioning Co-Ordinator Admits Being Super Excited About Lamar Jackson’s Physique

The Baltimore Ravens have kicked off their offseason workout program with an electrifying energy throughout the building. Leading the charge on the first day was none other than star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who set the tone with his infectious enthusiasm and leader mentality. Raven’s journalist, Garrett Downing, offered a sneak peek into their first day in a video posted by the franchise’s social media channel on YouTube.

Garrett elaborated on Lamar Jackosn’s unwavering determination to lead the Baltimore Ravens to glory, highlighting his relentless drive to lay the groundwork in April that could yield results months later when the season kicks off. A couple of days ago, fans couldn’t contain their excitement when they spotted Jackson entering the Under Armour Performance Center, looking noticeably leaner than before.

Ravens’ strength and conditioning coordinator, Scott Elliott is also just as excited by this new and improved Lamar Jackson as he said:

“Lamar, coming in on Monday, everybody’s talking about him being lean. Lamar is in great shape and what it’s allowing us to do, and I just got done with the training session, is add lean muscle on top of it. We did shoulder conditioning today to help him be the elite quarterback that he is.”

However, according to Garrett Downing, this transformation might just be the first step in Jackson’s thrilling offseason journey to bulk up and dominate the game like never before!

Scott Elliot’s excitement was palpable as he added, “I’ve never been more excited in April for Lamar Jackson,” signaling the magnitude of Jackson’s impact. Indeed, Jackson’s arrival with a leaner physique has turned heads, and the transformations just show his dedication to returning stronger and ready to lead his team to victory once more. He’s not only impressing fans with his dedication but also leading his unit by example.

Lamar Jackson’s Enigmatic Leadership Qualities

Scott Elliott is already witnessing the emergence of Jackson’s leadership qualities, perfectly complementing his talent on the field. The strength and conditioning coordinator highlighted Lamar’s magnetic presence, detailing how other players are drawn to him. It’s not just about his physical abilities; his personality plays a huge role too.

Whether in the weight room or out running, Scott added, Lamar’s combination of physical prowess and charismatic personality make him a natural leader. He said:

“Then, there’s the competitive nature in all of us. I’d say all of us in the building are drawn toward Lamar’s personality. So, having him engage with us and bought in has just been incredible.” Per Sports Illustrated.

27-year-old Lamar Jackson is fresh off a career-best season, racking up 3,678 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, along with 821 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. As the Ravens stand tall as top contenders in the AFC, with Jackson at the helm, they remain a formidable threat to any opponent they face, especially the Kansas City Chiefs.