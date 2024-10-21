mobile app bar

Ex-Girlfriend Bridget Moynahan Follows Suit After Tom Brady Takes Their Son to Taylor Swift Concert

Sneha Singh
Published

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady

Bridget Moynahan (on left) and Tom Brady and his sons John and Benjamin (on the right)
Credit – Instagram @

Taylor Swift gained a new addition to her Swiftie fanbase—NFL legend Tom Brady! The former Patriots star was seen enjoying the popstar’s concert on Friday with his two sons, Benjamin and Jack.

Brady even shared three heartwarming photos with his sons and playfully mentioned in the caption that he was a fan of her sixth album, ‘Reputation.’

“The gang does @taylorswift. I think I learned I’m a Reputation guy [laughing and crying emoji] [thumbs up emoji],” the caption read.

Along with the photos from their boys’ day out, the seven-time Super Bowl champ also shared a clip of T-Swift performing her hit song ‘Ready for It?’ from his now-favorite album. And not so surprisingly, Jack and Benjamin were spotted wearing the iconic friendship bracelets from Swift’s tour.

Well, it turns out that the former NFL quarterback’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, has followed suit and taken a page out of the ex-QB’s book. The actress and former model also attended one of Taylor’s shows at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Sharing photos from the concert, the ‘Blue Bloods’ star expressed her appreciation for the singer as well as the opening acts, Gracie Abrams and Florence Welch.

Her caption read:

“Fell in love with @gracieabrams and even deeper with @taylorswift. Florida did not disappoint!!! With the talented @florence!”

Moynahan shares her 17-year-old son Jack with her former partner Brady, with whom she split back in 2007.

Who else was present at the Taylor Swift concert this week?

While Brady’s sons and former girlfriend were all seen showing up to the T-Swift concert, his daughter Vivian, whom he shares with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, was notably absent.

Another notable absence, one that many didn’t expect, was Travis Kelce, Taylor’s NFL star boyfriend. However, Travis’s older brother, Jason, was at the concert with ‘Momma Kelce’ Donna, his wife Kylie, and their two daughters.

Nevertheless, Jason made quite a few headlines after seemingly falling asleep during one of Taylor’s performances. Given that it’s not his first time at one of these shows, it’s safe to say the former NFL tight end was probably just tired.

Miami Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios was also present, along with tennis all-time great Serena Williams.

Notably, Taylor’s concert will now move to New Orleans, with her performance at Caesars Stadium scheduled for October 24.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

