Patrick Mahomes Gives Promising Update On His Illness and Bandaged Hand From Germany Before Dolphins Standoff

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t playing like himself during the matchup against the Broncos. He was limited by his illness, and then the star QB unfortunately cut his hand. However, the 2x MVP has provided a promising update on his health before the bout against the Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

Advertisement

Mahomes, during his press conference on Friday after touching down at Frankfurt, announced how better he feels after a week of worrisome updates. He also mentioned the cut on his hand, which required him to wear a bandage during practice.

Patrick Mahomes Gives Health Update in Germany

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is feeling well and ready to put behind his recent subpar performance against the Denver Broncos. Earlier, Patrick was diagnosed with some flu-like symptoms just before last week’s game, owing to which he lost a fumble and threw two interceptions in a 24-9 loss.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brgridiron/status/1718658436265898302?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, before his now big match-up against former teammate RB Tyreek Hill, he stated that he is now “perfectly fine” and has quickly recovered from his illness.

In Friday’s press conference, Mahomes said, “I’m feeling perfectly fine. It was kind of just that night and a little bit that next day. I kind of got back pretty quickly.”

The conference was held after the defending champions had their practice the same morning. In additional to his illness, the Chiefs star QB also sustained a cut on his left hand. But Mahomes has expressed no concerns about affecting his performance in the upcoming matchup.

Mahomes Talks About the Cut on His Hand

After sustaining the cut during practice, fans were once again worried about Mahomes’ performance. However, the reigning MVP himself is not very concerned about it.

Advertisement

Mahomes elaborated, “The hand is fine; just have to cover it up for some practices. But I don’t think I’ll have much of anything on it for the game.”

While talking about his flu last week, Mahomes added, “You find that stuff, you correct it, you talk about it with your coaches and your teammates, and then you move on. The NFL is a long season. That stuff happens.”

With Mahomes’ illness, the Chiefs struggled against the Broncos, with key drops and five turnovers. While some blamed this upset loss on Mahomes’ flu, others voiced their concern about the decline of the Chiefs’ receiving corps.

Although the star QB is no longer ill, he still has to fight jet lag before the Sunday game, as the Chiefs reached Frankfurt on Friday. The Dolphins, on the other hand, decided to get an edge by reaching their venue on Tuesday to get acclimated to the time zone difference. This showdown will surely keep the fans at the edge of their seats till the final buzzer.