Bills vs. Broncos: 41-Year-Old Matt Prater Sends Bo Nix-Josh Allen Battle to OT as Will Lutz Has the Last Laugh

The Wild Card round of the 2025 NFL playoffs proved to be one of the most chaotic weekends in the history of the National Football League, and given the results from the Denver Broncos’ victory against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, it’s safe to say that things won’t be calming down anytime soon.

In the waning moments of regulation between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos, the score was tied at 30-30, and a former member of the Broncos, a 41-year-old kicker by the name of Matt Prater, was presented with a golden opportunity. All Prater had to do was knock down a casual 50-yard field goal try to extend his new club’s season, and that he did.

41yo #Bills K Matt Prater nails the kick to send it to overtime against his former Broncos team who he played for between 2007-2014. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 18, 2026

After spending Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2007 regular season with the Atlanta Falcons, Prater found his way over to the Denver Broncos, and while he wouldn’t attempt a field goal for them that season, he would go on to become a staple of the team for the next six seasons.

From 2007 to 2013, Prater was able to nail 141 of his 170 field goal attempts for the Broncos, and he even managed to produce the fourth most career points in the history of the franchise. With an average of 7.3 points per game, there are only four kickers in Broncos history who have proven to be more effective than him.

Thankfully, Prater should be able to sleep somewhat well at night knowing that he wasn’t the one responsible for his team’s loss in this year’s playoffs. No, that honor unfortunately resides with his quarterback.

Thanks to a pair of fumbles and a pair of interceptions, much of the Bills’ defeat resides on the shoulders of Josh Allen. The reigning regular-season MVP first turned heads when he threw the ball behind him on a last-second scramble in the first half, creating a 10-point lead for the Broncos.

After fumbling yet again on his first snap in the third quarter, Allen and co. were somehow able to battle back and even claim a one-point lead late in the contest. Nevertheless, the Broncos’ sophomore sensation, Bo Nix, was able to manage things just enough.

Both teams had a chance to win in overtime after the Broncos elected to punt on their opening drive and Allen threw his second interception of the day, but it was ultimately Denver who was able to make the most of what was afforded to them.

In fact, the Broncos only needed six plays and three minutes to put the game away, as a 30-yard defensive pass interference call against the Bills’ Tre’davious White put them well within field goal range. Denver will now advance to its first AFC Championship since January of 2016, back when Peyton Manning was still their quarterback.