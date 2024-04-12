Ex NFL Player Gets Blocked by Both Tom Brady and President Joe Biden but Celebrates It on Twitter

It has only been a month since former NFL star Antonio Brown shared a screenshot on ‘X’ with an alert that read, “@JoeBiden blocked you.” However, getting shunned by the President of the United States came as quite an accomplishment for the ex-Patriots man, who went on to promote his over-hyped brand with the CTESPN hashtag. Considering that a public official has to abide by previously set parameters before blocking someone on social media, it was quite an interesting yet unexpected move. What wasn’t unexpected, however, was when Tom Brady followed suit.

Antonio Brown can add another name to the list of people who want nothing to do with him—or at least, on social media. This time, it just happens to be his former QB teammate, Tom Brady, who once vouched for the star wideout in Tampa Bay. And we all know how that ended. Brown has also been ridiculing Tom on the internet, especially since rumors about the former QB getting cheated on by his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, surfaced online. But no more, said Tom Brady, and shunned AB for good.

Yet, Brown is unconcerned. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and celebrated the block with a caption that read: “Only person in the world blocked by both Tom Brady and Joe Biden #CTESPN ”

As soon as AB’s post surfaced online, fans started flocking to the comment section. While some congratulated the former NFL star for achieving such a feat, others dared him to target other celebrity figures. The majority of users, however, understood why Brady would end up doing what he did. Take a look:

Case in point, the question that now comes up is how big of a menace Antonio Brown has been over the past few weeks.

Why Did Tom Brady and Joe Biden Block AB?

Brown recently reposted a brief clip of Joe Biden, in which the latter seems to be awkwardly standing under an umbrella until the staffer puts his hand on his back and leads him to the building. AB wrote in the caption of his post, “Check this cracker for CTE.”

This post garnered a lot of attention, and as per WPDE.com, AB believes it to be the reason why he got blocked. In the aftermath, Brown doubled down and shared a morphed picture of him fly-kicking Biden in the face. He even shared a photo-shopped picture of himself standing right behind Donald Trump and urging him to let him run for vice president.

And when it comes to taking shots at Brady, AB has been doing it consistently and without fail. Whenever he finds the chance, whether by posting a morphed picture of his ex-QB teammate or claiming to have slept with his wife, he takes it. Just a few hours ago, he shared yet another photo-shopped picture of him standing next to Brady and Gisele during a gender reveal, with the color of the smoke being nothing but black.

It can be said with certainty that Antonio Brown won’t cease his antics online since it’s the only thing that is keeping him relevant. He has garnered a fan base that seems to appreciate his significant online presence. His ownership of the Albany Empire and other ventures haven’t worked out; so, it will be interesting to see where his CTESPN brand leads.