Ex-Panthers QB Cam Newton Reveals if He Ever Had a Beef With a Fellow WR: “When You Around a Person From July to January…”

Cam Newton was quite an eccentric personality during his playing days, and he still is today. Now a prominent media figure and podcaster, Cam has successfully transitioned into making money behind the microphone with his bold, audacious personality. But with a big personality often comes a big ego. That’s why a certain musician wanted to know if the larger-than-life QB ever had beef with one of his receivers (often considered a quarterback’s best friend in the locker room).

It’s not uncommon for a wide receiver and quarterback on the same team to have a spat from time to time. Some of those feuds have even reached the media and played out for everyone to see. Like the time Terrell Owens criticized Donovan McNabb for going out and partying the night before the Super Bowl.

Or… when Antonio Brown went after Ben Roethlisberger on his way out of Pittsburgh. Even Brandon Marshall once flat-out said Jay Cutler was bad.

That’s why, when popular rapper Wale sat down with Cam Newton on his podcast, he had to ask if the former QB had ever experienced a beef of his own with a wide receiver. At first, Newton said no, but then added that it probably happened elsewhere.

“Probably, there’s some pettiness. You gotta remember, people are still human beings. I never allowed personal vendettas to tie over into professional performance. As far as liking a person, there were times when I didn’t like a person,” Newton shared on the Funky Friday Podcast.

As good of a response as it was, the rapper wasn’t satisfied and wanted to see if he could get Newton to admit to something. “Is the locker room ever at odds? Like, split in half?” Wale asked.

“Oh, for sure. Bro, you gotta understand this. When you’re around a person from July to January, bro, just because we’re on a team doesn’t mean that we’re cool,” Newton said.

Perhaps no better example of this is how Steve Smith Sr. and Newton were at odds with each other while playing. Despite connecting for over 3000 yards and 15 TDs while playing together, the two had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least.

Newton and Smith’s beef

That’s right, Newton and Smith did not like each other one bit when they played together on the Carolina Panthers. Actually, it was more Smith who didn’t like Newton. The wideout reportedly disliked the way the QB would “sulk” when he wasn’t playing well. There was even a time when Cam was benched, and rather than getting mental reps, he hung his head and disassociated. This really upset Smith.

Furthermore, recently Newton upset the former wideout again while advising Travis Hunter on his podcast. He mentioned how highly drafted prospects usually play for bad teams, then referred to the 2010 Panthers team that drafted him as “losers.”

In response, Smith tweeted his disappointment in Newton. Citing the way he talks about his former team shamefully. But it’s not like Cam was wrong. The Panthers were losers when he arrived, 2-14 the season before, to be exact.

I’ve watched & listened from a far as U @CameronNewton

talk about @Panthers! None of us are perfect. Yes We were 2-14 before you blessed us w ur presence. The way you have talked about @panthers lately I’m very disappointed. I wish u nothing but the very best. I’m done !!! ✌️ — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) February 10, 2025

So, Smith can feel some type of way about Newton, but it’s hard to knock the QB’s advice. It also seems like the former WR is always trying to get in public feuds post-retirement. He went viral temporarily for some comments he made towards Jerry Jeudy a few seasons ago.

Smith comes off as a hot-headed guy who’s ready to feud with anyone, wherever, whenever. Newton, on the other hand, comes off as a level-headed guy who’s a bit full of himself. Ultimately, the two were destined to have a spat at some point.