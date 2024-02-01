Jackson Mahomes, a name that has been swirling in controversy, especially after the events surrounding the owner of the Aspen restaurant last year, finds himself at the center of a digital storm once again. In an effort to retain some degree of everyday routine amidst significant legal predicaments, Mahomes has continued to participate in social media activities, particularly through interactions on family-related posts. But when he dropped a comment on Brittany Mahomes’ recent post with Taylor Swift, it sparked up the entire conversation all over again.

Advertisement

Recently, an attempt by Jackson to cheer on Brittany Mahomes and express enthusiasm for the Super Bowl was met with a barrage of criticism from netizens. He wrote, “Let’s get it ready for the Super Bowl!!!” His comment, meant to show support and family unity, instead served as a lightning rod for public ire.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1753028051502604771?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Responses ranged from pointed questions about his legal status, noting, “Shouldn’t you be in jail?” to outright rejection by fans stating, “See, I am a Chiefs fan, but not a fan of you,” who could not separate the athlete from the allegations.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1753018336739557853?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While some comments were harsh and unforgiving, others attempted to remind the digital crowd of the legal outcome, mentioning, “I think you should look at the case updates in case you haven’t,” with charges against Mahomes being dismissed and another stating, “Honey, the sh*t was dropped, which means he was not guilty of Sh*t!! and I am not even a fan,” suggesting a presumption of innocence should prevail.

The legal proceedings against Jackson Mahomes took a significant turn when a judge dismissed his three felony charges, leaving only a misdemeanor in question. Even though the charges were dropped, people haven’t been exactly chill about it. There are a lot of people out there who are still upset and doubting whether justice was really served.

How did Jackson Mahomes Get into This Pickle?

Jackson Mahomes has been a figure of contention and conversation, particularly following an incident at a Kansas City area restaurant that led to severe legal repercussions. The establishment, once a buzzing locale, has seen its fortunes dwindle, with the owner citing a 75% drop in business, vandalism, and a personal sense of safety as direct consequences of the incident involving Jackson.

Advertisement

The heart of the matter traces back to an evening on February 25, 2023, when the atmosphere at Aspen’s shifted dramatically after Jackson shoved a waiter a few times and forcibly kissed the owner of the restaurant, as per reports. This has since ignited a flurry of legal and public scrutiny. He was arrested and charged back in May 2023 but was subsequently released on a $100,000 bail.

Jackson Mahomes’ latest social media move, trying to hype up the Super Bowl, really stirred the pot again. Despite his efforts to blend back into normalcy and show some family love online, that comment on Brittany’s post, especially with Taylor Swift in the mix, just reopened the whole debate.