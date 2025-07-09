Ex-Super Bowl Winner Blasts Giants’ O-Line for “Running Around in Underwear” in OTAs After Costing Daniel Jones Last Season

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) prepares to take the snap against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Despite drafting two first-rounders in Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart, the New York Giants still aren’t clear-cut contenders in the eyes of many fans. Why? Well, for a litany of reasons — but it really starts with that shaky protection up front. It’s the same concern shared by former NFL offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse.

Newhouse didn’t hold back when assessing the Giants’ offensive line. While reviewing the roster with NFL analyst Mina Kimes, he immediately looked disappointed, mainly because it was the same group from last year. The Giants seemingly did nothing to address the issue, despite it being a glaring problem.

So far, it’s already come back to bite them. Newhouse highlighted those deficiencies by citing an OTA clip that recently went viral.

“Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeux, and Brian Burns get to Russell Wilson all at the same time,” Newhouse described on the Mina Kimes Show.

The clip Newhouse refers to makes the Giants’ defense look incredible, while the offensive line resembles a group of traffic cones. All three pass rushers easily reach the quarterback. It really makes you wonder how Daniel Jones even survived behind that same protection.

TRENDING: #Giants passs rushers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter are a SCARY TRIO. Look how quickly they get to the quarterback. WOW

pic.twitter.com/pvtOzVw90u — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 12, 2025

That’s why Newhouse had to call out the O-Line for “running around in underwear,” like they did when they exposed Jones last season.

“This is the same offensive line that they’re returning, however, that basically exposed Daniel Jones… Like, they didn’t do anything. This is a 7.5% sack percentage, which is approx 20-something percent. It’s the same offensive line,” Newhouse said.

This isn’t encouraging if you’re a Giants fan. You’d hope the front office recognized the deficiency and made changes. But the team seems content with letting Russell Wilson deal with the pressure.

Although, as Newhouse was quick to point out, that might not be so easy.

“That’s the offensive line that they’re trotting out there to protect Russell Wilson. Who, by the way, is no longer a mobile escape artist like he was for all those years,” Newhouse pointed out.

Under such conditions, the Giants might feel some pressure themselves to start Jaxson Dart.

“The clock is ticking. When do you pull the trigger on Jaxson Dart? Because all of the reports say he’s got a chance,” he added.

Newhouse went on to conclude that the Giants’ front office has an “avalanche” heading their way — one that probably should’ve hit last year. Kimes tended to agree, blaming GM Joe Schoen for the ongoing issues. She pointed out that he’s been overly frugal when it comes to investing in the offensive line.

Maybe something bad is brewing again for the Giants, much like what happened with Jones at the helm last season. Their defense should be able to keep them in games, though, thanks to their three-headed monster of pass rushers. Whether they’ll be able to get by on offense remains to be seen. With a second season from Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy, they might surprise. We’ll just have to wait and see.