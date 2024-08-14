“Sick Snuggles”: Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter is Struggling with Kansas City’s Changing Weather

an 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brittany Mahomes holds up Sterling Skye as they watch warmups before the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City has been going through a rainy spell lately with consistent showers, which is a deviation from the usual weather patterns in the area. This change in weather has now impacted one of the toddlers of the Mahomes family.

Sterling, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, known for her typically cheerful and energetic nature seems to be struggling with the recent weather shifts in Kansas City. In an Instagram Story, Brittany shared a heart-melting moment of snuggling with her daughter in the bed and wrote, “Sick snuggles. This weather change really getting to my girl.”

The overcast skies are expected to clear up in the coming days and bring in sunny days and warmer temperatures, which will be a welcome change for the sick toddler.

Looking ahead, the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to host two preseason games at Arrowhead Stadium. Let’s hope, little Sterling gets well soon and can cheer on her dad from the stands.

This situation is quite similar to last year’s offseason when Sterling battled a stomach bug that lingered into the regular season and even affected Patrick.

When stomach flu escalated into a family crisis for the Mahomes

Sterling dealt with a severe case of stomach flu in May 2023, and she suffered for four straight days.

Although Sterling recovered shortly, the stomach flu eventually affected her newborn brother, Bronze, and turned into severe diarrhea in October.

Fortunately, after a short period, both kids eventually bounced back.

The illness spread beyond and reached their father, Patrick, which led the QB to feel unwell and push through flu symptoms during a game against the Denver Broncos. While he soldiered on during the game, his performance visibly suffered—resulting in a defeat for the Chiefs.

Interestingly, his game became known as Mahomes “flu game” and was compared to NBA legend Michael Jordan’s feat in the NBA Finals. Yet, unlike Jordan, Mahomes’ play was notably affected by his sickness.