“Tom Brady Needs More Water Pressure”: Goat QB' s “Big Tom” Ad Campaign Backfires as Fans Can’t Stop Making Fun of It

Tom Brady is having a very busy retirement life, so to speak. Most athletes who retire end up leading quiet lives with their loved ones. However, Brady almost immediately joined the ranks of other greats, such as Peyton Manning, who are as busy, if not busier, in retirement than their playing days. Thing is, he loves it, and his fans are absolutely loving it too.

Brady announced his retirement on February 1 of this year, ending a career that spanned over 22 years, winning 7 Super Bowls in the process. Ever since the announcement, TB12 has been constantly living the best life he can. Holidaying with friends, spending time with family, and watching his companies grow exponentially.

Tom Brady whips out a new ad for the “Big Tom” water bottle

Brady is an active participant in all his companies’ efforts to promote their products. The latest one has Brady showing off the capacity of “Big Tom”, a massive water bottle built for athletes. The video, which he uploaded to his Instagram, shows him engaging in various day-to-day activities while waiting for “Big Tom” to be all filled up. It is undoubtedly a very amusing advertisement for a bottle.

The video had mixed reactions from fans, though most were just happy with trolling him in a fun way. Some of the comments on the video include, “Zero chance Tom drinks from the tap”, “Since when does Tom drink tap water?? 🤔“, “There is a hole in the bottom of the bottle!”, “Is that a sink or bathtub?? The thing has its own ledge”, and “Tom needs more water pressure 😂“

TB12 is all set to return to the NFL in a new role that pays better

Tom Brady may be done with playing football. However, he is not yet done with football itself. On the contrary, Brady is gearing up to start a whole new chapter in his career, that brings him right back into the NFL. Starting this year, Brady will get a taste of how it feels to be up in the booth, watching games, as he is all set to become Fox Sports’ lead analyst for the next 10 years.

That’s not all, though. Brady is also going to earn $375 million from his contract with Fox Sports. This is more money that he earned while playing in the NFL itself and for a fraction of the work. Fans across the board are excited to see Brady calling games. Will his experience help him become the undisputed GOAT of game-calling as well?