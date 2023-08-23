“Oh My God”: Rich Eisen Can’t Wrap His Head Around Jets’ Call to Play Aaron Rodgers in a Preseason Game

Die-hard fan of the New York Jets – Rich Eisen, recently expressed his disbelief over the franchise’s decision to field Aaron Rodgers in a preseason game. He was all the more shocked as this decision came a mere week before the regular season kicks off. Jets’ move has raised eyebrows and concerns about the potential consequences of exposing such a valuable asset to unnecessary risk.

Eisen has always been a vocal supporter of the Jets. However, he couldn’t hide his disappointment at the news of Aaron Rodgers being exposed in a preseason game for the first time since 2018. On an episode of ‘The Rich Eisen Show,’ he voiced that collective fear of Jets fans. The fear of losing Rodgers for an entire season due to an injury.

Rich Eisen Doesn’t Want Aaron Rodgers to Play in a Preseason Game

Rich Eisen was just distraught on hearing the video in which Jets’ management was discussing the reasons behind Rodgers’ involvement in the game this coming Saturday. Eisen said, “Oh my God! I might just run a horror movie instead Saturday night, not watch the game.”

“What do you mean because I’m going to be watching through my fingers just like it’s a horror movie. Why? Because that’s gonna happen he’s going to hand the ball off three times wave and walk away. It’ll be fine dude Mark Sanchez got hurt in this very same scenario,” Eisen said.

The audacious decision by the Jets management to let Aaron Rodgers take the field in the preseason game has ignited debates about risk vs reward. It will be interesting to see Eisen’s reaction on the preseason match day. He surely would be watching with all fingers crossed.

Rich Eisen and Jets Fans are Hoping for the Best for Aaron Rodgers

Hardcore Jets Fan Rich Eisen had a candid and straightforward assessment of the Jets’ decision to give playing time to NFL veteran Aaron Rodgers in a preseason game. His reflection of the anxiety is the same as that of many other Jets fans. Eisen later mixed a bit of humor into the episode saying,

“I don’t care, right? It’s still a game, come on. Like he needs to get the juices. I just gotta stop thinking this way, it’s gonna be worth it.”

The remarks by Rich Eisen are also touched by the internal struggle that fans often face between wanting to see their favorite player in action and fearing the potential consequences of injuries. In the end, the stakes are high in the NFL. A decision to field a star player like Aaron Rodgers in a preseason game was always going to be met with mixed reactions. It will be interesting to see how the New York Jets’ star QB performs during the game.