Exclusive: Aaron Lockett Highlights Brock Purdy Example to Explain Why Not Every QB Needs to Take a Pay Cut

There’s more than one way to build a winning team in the NFL. With millions of dollars on the line, there’s no single formula for success. Each franchise takes its own approach, but almost all of them start in the same place: the quarterback. It’s the most important position on the field, which is why quarterbacks are usually the highest-paid players on the roster. However, overinvesting in one position, especially the quarterback, can create salary cap issues, leaving less money for other key contributors.

That’s part of the reason why players like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes took team-friendly deals. Their willingness to accept less allowed their teams to retain top-tier talent and attract free agents looking to chase a championship. But not every quarterback shares that mindset—and that’s okay. Teams can still thrive with a highly paid signal-caller, as long as they build smartly around him.

Take Brock Purdy, for example. Despite public speculation that he might take a pay cut, the 49ers chose to reward him instead. They handed him a massive five-year, $265 million contract, proof that there’s no one-size-fits-all strategy for building a contender in today’s NFL. Former Kansas State Wildcat and 49ers receiver Aaron Lockett thinks the same.

Speaking from experience, Lockett shared in an exclusive conversation with The SportsRush that when it comes to how to divide the salary cap, it all depends on the individual and the organization; there’s no single path to success.

“I think it depends upon the individual. I think if you earn the money and you have the opportunity to get it, take it. But if yoy have a different strategy that you think can help the team, that falls on the individual. But I also think that’s later on in your career. You’ve worked hard and you’ve earned that money.”

Using Brock Purdy as an example, Lockett expounded that the former Mr. Irrelevant made the right decision by securing his financial future. According to him, Purdy delivered on the trust the 49ers placed in him. So when it came time for a new deal, he chose to get the most the team could offer, and the franchise responded by rewarding him with that contract.

“Look at Brock Purdy. He’s outplayed his contract within the first two years. He had to wait in order to get paid. Why wouldn’t he take the full money? He earned it.”

Now, it’s up to San Francisco to surround him with the talent and support he needs. That responsibility doesn’t fall on Purdy. His job is to go out there and give everything he’s got.

As Aaron Lockett pointed out, the opportunity for a big payday doesn’t come around often, so when it does, players are wise to take it.

That said, while Brock Purdy has absolutely earned his contract, leading the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl, not every quarterback commanding top-tier money has lived up to the price tag. Players like Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and Dak Prescott fall into that category, having secured massive deals without delivering consistent postseason success.

On the flip side, some quarterbacks who have performed at an elite level continue to be underpaid. At the top of that list is Patrick Mahomes, whose brilliance and sustained excellence arguably warrant an even bigger paycheck. And then there’s Jalen Hurts, who has taken the Eagles to two Super Bowls in three seasons and won one. He, too, could easily justify earning a few million more.