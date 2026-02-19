Jason Kelce Admits He Was Fined by the Eagles a Few Times

Jason Kelce is a Philadelphia Eagles legend and a future Hall of Famer. But even with all of the accolades and being a proper leader in the locker room, he still went through what every player goes through. As Kelce recalled, he couldn’t avoid being fined by the team and the league a few times.

Advertisement

Almost every NFL player has been fined by the league at some point. Especially with the current state of taunting penalties, some players who never thought they would be fined have gotten dinged. And give a player a long enough career with one team, and they will naturally accrue accidental fines from the team itself.

This is exactly what happened to Kelce while he spent 13 years with the Eagles.

“I got fined by the team,” Kelce admitted on the Dudes on Dudes Podcast. “I’ve gotten fined for being late and missing meetings. I know, not good. I want to emphasize not common… You’re late for one thing, and they’ve gotta keep you honest.”

Kelce is regarded as one of the best players in Philadelphia Eagles franchise history. Despite this, he still got fined by the team at times for poor attendance. It goes to show that not even a legend can avoid mandatory team rules.

Jason Kelce talks NFL fines pic.twitter.com/KPtXKhQYQE — DudesOnDudes (@DudesOnDudesPod) February 18, 2026

Later on, Kelce also admitted that the NFL once fined him. “Well, I got fined by the NFL, too.”

The incident occurred in October of 2021. Kelce was blocking a defender when his helmet got knocked off, and he was reportedly kicked in the private area. He continued to drive the defender into the grass repeatedly with blocks after the play was over. He even stood over the defender afterward, which earned him an unsportsmanlike penalty and a fine.

Jason Kelce was penalized after the play. You can tell he is very very frustrated pic.twitter.com/UP6zLuSWdQ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 24, 2021

Kelce was fined $10,300 by the league for the incident. It was the only time he’s ever been fined in his career. At the time, he said that he didn’t think he did anything “egregious,” but admitted they “always get the second guy.”

By the end of his career, Kelce was regarded as one of the best Eagles to ever put on the jersey. He’s become an ambassador for the brand and still stays involved with the team. However, that didn’t mean that he could skirt around the rules that he abided by most of the time. At the same time, though, anyone who spends 13 years in their career somewhere is bound to run into incidental hiccups.