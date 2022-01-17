NFL

“Extraordinarily disappointed. Disappointed for our fans,”: Jerry Jones expects more from Cowboys players after upset loss to 49ers

Jerry Jones
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"Dak Prescott has mostly played like he's worth $7.50 an hour today": Skip Bayless says Cowboys QB deserves minimum wage after crushing loss to San Francisco 49ers
Next Article
"If Cowboys fans were throwing trash at refs, they felt the same way as us": Dak Prescott crushes referees after a controversial loss to the 49ers
NFL Latest News
Dak Prescott
“If Cowboys fans were throwing trash at refs, they felt the same way as us”: Dak Prescott crushes referees after a controversial loss to the 49ers

The Cowboys’ Superbowl hopes fell at the hands of the 49ers and the refs. And…