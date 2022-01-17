“Extraordinarily disappointed. Disappointed for our fans,”: Jerry Jones expects more from Cowboys players after upset loss to 49ers

Jerry Jones hopes of leading the Cowboys to a 4th Super Bowl win came to a crashing halt Sunday night. And he was not thrilled.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game.

With just 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter and down six points at the 40-yard line, Prescott ran the ball for a first down and more. But with barely seconds on the clock, in his panic, he gave the ball to his centre and not the referee. The official was forced to run to the ball and bumped into Prescott because he had to properly place it.

And time ran out before he could clock the ball.

Jerry Jones hoped to have seen better from his team.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about his team’s performance against the 49ers. “When you get this combination of players together, you need to have success because we all know how it goes in the NFL,” Jones said. “The whole thing is set up to take away from the best and add to the ones that need improvement. And personnel-wise, I think we have one of the best.”

The Cowboys were one of the most complete rosters in the NFL this season. And with a remarkable 12-5 record, many would have expected the Cowboys to make a serious run in the playoffs.

“Extraordinarily disappointed. Very disappointed. Disappointed for our fans,” Jones told reporters after the game. “This is quite a letdown. … They outplayed us.”

Jones was also asked about the future of Coach Mike McCarthy after the embarrassing upset loss to the 49ers. But Jones was tight-lipped about the future.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” Jones said. “That’s not on the table. The game speaks for itself.”

