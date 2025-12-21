Jordan Love Injury Report: Ex-NFL Head Doctor Rules Out “Dirty Play” After Scary Concussion Against Bears

Jordan Love left Chicago in the concussion protocol, and the Green Bay Packers left Soldier Field with one of the most deflating losses of Matt LaFleur’s tenure. What began as a gritty division battle turned into a night defined by a frightening injury, cascading mistakes, and a Bears comeback that flipped the NFC North script.

The Packers quarterback was ruled out of Saturday’s 22–16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defensive end Austin Booker in the second quarter. The contact drew Booker’s second roughing-the-passer penalty of the half, and Love was quickly removed from the game and placed in the concussion protocol. LaFleur offered no update postgame, only acknowledging the gravity of the moment and the difficulty of regrouping after a loss that slipped away late.

“We knew they were a team that was going to fight to the end,” LaFleur said. “It was a playoff-type atmosphere… and we just gotta get it together and get ready for a tough Baltimore team.”

Backup Malik Willis steadied things initially. He completed 9 of 11 passes for 121 yards and threw a touchdown to Romeo Doubs that pushed Green Bay ahead by 10 in the second half. But the margin proved fragile. Willis lost a fumble on a botched snap on the Packers’ first possession of overtime, a pivotal error that set the stage for the Bears’ walk-off score.

Green Bay still appeared poised to close it out in regulation. Rookie Warren Brinson sacked Caleb Williams on third-and-20 with just over three minutes left, but a facemask penalty extended the drive. The Bears capitalized with a field goal to make it 16–9. Moments later, Doubs fumbled an onside kick recovery attempt — a play that could have ended the game outright.

“Somebody gotta be responsible, and I’m willing to take on 1000% of it,” Doubs said, acknowledging the mistake while dealing with a wrist injury.

The unraveling continued. Miscommunication in the secondary allowed Williams to find Jahdae Walker for a game-tying touchdown with 24 seconds remaining. After Willis’ overtime fumble, Williams ended it with a 46-yard strike to D.J. Moore, beating single coverage after a Packers blitz.

All of that, however, was secondary to the concern surrounding Love. While emotions ran hot in the locker room, left guard Aaron Banks openly questioned why the hit didn’t warrant harsher discipline, an ex-NFL head team doctor pushed back on the idea of malicious intent.

“I don’t think it was a dirty play,” the doctor explained. “Jordan Love dips his head as he comes in. When you’re coming in hard, it’s hard. You can’t judge concussions by video. It was forceful contact to the head, which is a penalty, but not dirty.” He added that Love’s visible reaction — holding his helmet, shaking his head, his eyes — could be interpreted as classic concussion signs, reinforcing why the protocol was necessary regardless of intent.

LaFleur echoed that sentiment when asked directly about Booker’s hit. “That’s football,” he said. “Stuff happens.”

For Love, this concussion is notable because it’s the first reported one of his NFL career. He has dealt with injuries before — a left shoulder scare earlier this season, thumb surgery late in training camp, and various issues last year, but head injuries always carry a different level of uncertainty. The Packers likely won’t know until later in the week whether he’ll be available for their upcoming matchup against the Ravens, followed by a season-ending trip to Minnesota.

At 9-5-1, Green Bay lost its chance to sweep the Bears and now faces mounting pressure with two games left. Whether Love is under center or not, the loss in Chicago, and the hit that changed everything, will linger well beyond the final score.