Amid Jackson Mahomes’ S*xual Assault Investigation, Former NFL Star Found Guilty of R*pe

A jury recently found a former rugby star who had a brief stint with the San Francisco 49ers guilty of s*xually assaulting a woman back in 2018. This was the third time Jarryd Hayne faced a trial for the same case.

A jury in Sydney, Australia, found him guilty on two counts of s*xual intercourse without consent, stemming from the 2018 assault. He was arrested in November 2018 after a woman revealed that she suffered injuries after he assaulted her in September 2018. He was then charged with aggravated s*xual intercourse without consent.

Court finds former NFL player Jarryd Hayne guilty of r*pe

Hayne, who was a famed rugby player from Australia, was found guilty of two counts of s*xual intercourse without consent and pleaded not guilty to aggravated s*xual intercourse without consent.

The woman told the court that she did not want to have int*rcourse with Hayne. The prosecutors argued that Hayne assaulted her even though she said “no” and “stop.”

The former National Rugby League player had denied the allegations. According to him, what transpired between them was consensual. He also explained that an accident caused the injuries. “I’d rather go to jail knowing I spoke the truth than be a free man living a lie,” he said, via TMZ. “It’s unfortunate, it’s disappointing. But at the end of the day, they’ve come to the decision. I respect that.”

The case brings light to the ongoing battle between Jackson Mahomes and Aspen Vaugh, the owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner

A criminal investigation was laid out against the QB’s brother for forcefully kissing the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge. Not only that, Jackson Mahomes was accused of physically assaulting one of the waiters at the restaurant.

Vaughn provided surveillance footage to the cops. The video caught the assault as it was happening. She also said that she and her husband removed Mahomes and his friends from the restaurant after what had happened.

However, Jackson’s lawyer said that the younger brother of Patrick did nothing wrong and that they were trying to find enough evidence to refute the claims made by Vaughn. The investigation is still ongoing and it will be interesting to see what the court eventually decides.